Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Genshin Impact's Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is finally here, and it brings with it a whole host of new quests and other updates. That includes a new limited-time island area to explore and the very first instance of character skins, one each for the Anemo-attuned playable character Jean and the Hydro-attuned playable character Barbara. The new update also includes the addition of the Anemo-attuned playable character Kaedehara Kazuha, though he is not yet available as part of the in-game character banner.

As expected, there is also a new limited-time event attached to the explorable island area. Exploring the islands can net players Shiny Flotsam and Mini "Harpasta" that can then be traded in for various goods for a limited time, including the event-exclusive Catalyst Dodoco Tales. There are also new weapons in general like the 5-star sword Freedom-Sworn and the 4-star bow Mitternachts Waltz, but the new update is really about the new area and all of the things to do there.

"Midsummer Island Adventure" Version 1.6 Update Details Dear Travelers,

Below are the details of the Version 1.6 update "Midsummer Island Adventure" and the update compensation. View Details Here:https://t.co/KWPQba9Rru#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2EoFvaFGV8 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

You can check out the most important bits from the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update, straight from developer miHoYo, below:

I. New Limited-Time Area (This area is only available during Version 1.6) New Limited-Time Area After being out of sight for quite some time, Klee shows up with a mysterious letter in her hand. According to the letter, there seem to be some uncharted islands that lie well-hidden amidst the sea... Area Unlock Criteria: Complete Klee's Story Quest "Trifolium Chapter: Act I - True Treasure" Complete the Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom" The islands will no longer be accessible after the end of Version 1.6. You will also no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or earn quest rewards on the islands, so grab the opportunity to explore away!

II. New Character 5-Star Character "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) Vision: Anemo Weapon: Sword A wandering samurai from Inazuma who is currently with Liyue's Crux Fleet. A gentle and carefree soul whose heart hides a great many burdens from the past. Kaedehara Kazuha can use his Elemental Skill, Chihayaburu, to pull opponents and objects in and take to the air before executing his unique Plunging attack, Midare Ranzan, to deal Anemo DMG and generate a wind tunnel that pulls opponents in. Chihayaburu has a Tapping Mode and a Holding Mode. The former can be executed in mid-air, while the latter expands the skill's AoE, increasing DMG. Kaedehara Kazuha's Elemental Burst, Kazuha Slash, leaves behind a field known as Autumn Whirlwind that deals Anemo DMG to opponents at set intervals. *"Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) will be available in a future event wish.



As noted above, the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is now available. The new update has added several new quests, character outfits, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. As of right now, the latest character banner is a rerun that includes the Pyro-attuned character Klee as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? What do you think about Version 1.6 so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!