Get 38 Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition Adventures for Less Than 50 Cents Each

If you're interested in some old school Dungeons & Dragons adventuring, you can make it happen in a big way with Humble's DnD 5E Adventures Book Bundle, which packs 38 adventures for as little as $18. This includes Monsters and Magic of Lankhmar, Original Adventures Reincarnated #7: Dark Tower, rulebooks, sourcebooks, maps, and more.

Note that a 39 book bundle for $30 ($402 value – 93% off) is available, with a physical copy of Crypt of the Devil Lich being the only difference between the 38 and 39 book bundles (it appears to require an additional shipping charge). However, you can skip it altogether and not really miss out because the 38 book bundle also includes a PDF version of the title. Smaller 18, and 4 item bundles are also available with a cheaper base price of $10 and $1 respectively.

As is always the case with Humble, a customizable portion of the proceeds go to charity. In this case, it's the The Global Foodbanking Network. You can also choose to give more to publishers, Humble, and charity. The deal ends on October 17th. If you want even more TTRPG fun, Humble has a horror-themed Pathfinder bundle going for Halloween that offers 53 books for as little as $35. A physical book option also available in this bundle for a bit more if you're interested. You can find the bundle here at Humble while it lasts.

In other Dungeons & Dragons news, the highly anticipated 2024 D&D Player's Handbook is a new and improved guide for fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $49.99. You can also find pre-orders for the new Dungeon Master's Guide and Monster Manual here on Amazon now. Note that the new handbook is backwards compatible with other 5th edition material, like the adventures in the Humble Bundle.

While the 2024 D&D Player's Handbook doesn't represent a new edition of Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast did make significant upgrades and changes to the basic rules of the 5th edition. This includes an updated character building system, new subsystems, and more. A full breakdown of the changes can be found here. The Comicbook review of the new Player's Handbook notes:

"To be clear, the 2024 Player's Handbook is an improvement from its 2014 predecessor in almost every single way. The book is more accessible, has better art, a better layout, and has clearer rules. This time, the designers of the book understand that the Player's Handbook is a gateway to the millions of players that will likely look at the game at some point in the next decade and lays out the chapters with a funnel approach that first explains what the game is and how the game works in much clearer terms that before."