Ghost of Tsushima Fan Deep Fakes Keanu Reeves Into Game

✖

Keanu Reeves is Jin Sakai in a new deepfake video for Ghost of Tsushima. StryderHD definitely put in some work to make the Matrix frontman look right at home in the PS4 classic. This practice has been getting more and more commonplace over the last few years as fans cast their favorite celebrities to be in random projects. Reeves is a crowd-pleaser in almost everything he’s in, so it’s no surprise to see him pop up so often. This isn’t even the beloved actor’s first trip into the world of video games. Sony fans will remember his time as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. While that game’s launch might not have been what CD Projekt Red was hoping for, there’s no doubt that it made a bit of an impact. The same could be said for Ghost of Tsushima, which might have been the best open-world action game on the PS4 despite coming in the final year of the console’s life cycle.

There’s even been talk of a Ghost of Tsushima movie at some point. Alex Young and Jason Spitz have been confirmed as producers through the 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are also aboard from PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Production, the studio behind the game, is also involved with Peter Kang coordinating the project on the studio’s behalf.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," said Qizilbash said during the initial announcement. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

There haven’t been any further details released about the upcoming movie adaptation. Pre-development is underway and we will learn more about Ghost of Tsushima as information becomes available. You can play Jin’s entire adventure on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. For everything else about the deadly ghost, you can also read all of our previous coverage here as well.

Is this Deep Fake convincing? Let us know down in the comments!