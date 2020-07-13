Ghost of Tsushima Launch Trailer Released

The upcoming samurai action video game Ghost of Tsushima has released a launch trailer featuring its protagonist, Jin Sakai, doing some questionable things in his effort to free his home and people. Developer Sucker Punch has set up a struggle between honor and tradition versus... well, survival, and it would seem like Jin isn't always on the side of the former and will instead "forge a new path" when the title releases for PlayStation 4 later this week on Friday, July 17th.

As we close in on the release date, Sucker Punch and Sony Interactive Entertainment have continued to release delicious tidbits about Ghost of Tsushima like how the game got the blessing of the Akira Kurosawa estate to name its special black-and-white cinematic mode "Kurosawa Mode." If you're hungry for more and just can't wait until Friday, there's information on the game's vibrant world, combat, and multiple trailers out there to hold you over.

How far will Jin go to protect his home? This Friday, blend samurai traditions with evolving tactics as the Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/Svx8JSyzS8 pic.twitter.com/RApyjb9lrK — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 13, 2020

Here's how Sucker Punch describes Ghost of Tsushima on its website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4 later this week on Friday, July 17th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Ghost of Tsushima so far? Are you still excited to check it out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.