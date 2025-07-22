Ghost of Yotei Length Revealed

Despite being months away from release, Ghost of Yotei‘s length has been revealed. The PS5 generation has been a bit rocky, depending on who you ask. Some are frustrated that some third-party games like Call of Duty are held back by games still releasing on PS4. Others are frustrated that there has been a lack of big first-party exclusives compared to the PS4 generation, which felt like it had consistently great games. For the PS5, the generation started strong with games like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. But the pace of these games has been much slower and more inconsistent. 2023 has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. 2024 had Astro Bot and 2025 will have Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei.

The quality is certainly still there, but gamers are looking for new games more frequently. Thankfully, the games that PlayStation puts out do tend to consume a lot of time. I sank 60 hours into Death Stranding 2 before finishing the story and have loads to do still. With that said, it looks like PlayStation will have another game later this year that keeps players well-fed. Ghost of Yotei‘s marketing is starting to ramp up and as a result, we are getting some juicy details about the upcoming PS5 exclusive.

How Long is Ghost of Yotei?

In an interview with VGC, Ghost of Yotei creative director Jason Connell talked a bit about what fans can expect in terms of content. He confirmed that Ghost of Yotei‘s main story is about 25 hours in length, comparable to the first game, and noted that they wanted to achieve a game that had a similar scope and scale to Ghost of Tsushima. With that said, it’s expected that it will take you around 50 hours to complete everything the game has to offer. That should keep players busy and hopefully, there will be some DLC. Ghost of Tsushima had a pretty meaty expansion in 2021 which added new story content to the game. Perhaps we can expect something similar to extend the game’s lifespan here.

Ghost of Yotei is also expected to have an open world with more depth than before, so even if you do every single mission in the game, you may still find enjoyment in just exploring and doing various side activities. The recent State of Play for the game showed that you can cook fish in the game, which may suggest you can fish for food and then cook it at your own camp.

Ghost of Yotei will release on October 2nd, 2025.