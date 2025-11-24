Ghost of Yotei Adds New Game Plus in Biggest Update So Far, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

The biggest update yet for Ghost of Yotei has today released on PS5 and has notably added a New Game Plus option. This past week, developer Sucker Punch Productions revealed that New Game Plus would soon be coming to Ghost of Yotei alongside a host of additional changes to the open-world action game. At the time, it wasn’t fully known what this update would encompass outside of NG+, which left fans greatly interested to see what the final patch would end up doing. Now, we finally have the answers.

Downloadable at this moment, update version 1.100 for Ghost of Yotei is the most extensive one that the game has received since its launch in October. The vast majority of this patch is tied to New Game Plus itself, as new cosmetics, trophies, and armor have all been brought to this mode. Sucker Punch has also pushed out VRR support to the game and has implemented a “Balanced” graphical mode. When it comes to gameplay, players can also now automatically loot dead enemies, skip certain mini-games, and even create a new loadout slot.

Beyond New Game Plus, Sucker Punch has also made a few refinements to other aspects of Ghost of Yotei. The game should now experience fewer crashes on PS5, along with resolutions to certain visual oddities. Outside of this, specific bugged missions have also now been fixed in tandem with errors related to photo mode and autosave.

To see everything that has been altered with this new Ghost of Yotei update today, the full patch notes can be viewed below.

New Game Plus

Added ability to replay challenge content after completing them once. All 22 Yotei Six Camps. 26 Replayable Duels.

Added a New Game Plus Vendor. Ghost Flowers will be rewarded across the game to be used as currency for the vendor.

Various new cosmetic items and charms.

Two new armor sets.

Two new trophies.

New Photo Mode features.

VRR support.

Added a new “Balanced” graphic mode. Requires a display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Added option to remap touchpad swipe functions to the right directional button on the D-pad.

New option to display a visual indicator when being led by animals.

The player now has the ability to turn off fall damage. Some falls will still be lethal.

Added option to automatically loot dead enemies.

Added option to allow for skipping Sumi-e minigames.

Added an additional load-out slot.

Added new alternative controls for mini-games.

Performance and Stability

Various rare crash fixes.

Various fixes to rare visual bugs.

Gameplay

Various bug fixes across several missions and mission blocker fixes.

Bug fixes and minor adjustments to the autosave feature.

A few adjustments to charm description text to better describe charm perks.

UI/UX