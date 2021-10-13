Ghost Recon Frontline Closed Test Gets Delayed

The test for Ghost Recon Frontline that was originally planned to be available on the PC platform soon has been delayed, Ubisoft announced this week. No precise reason for the delay was given beyond Ubisoft simply saying that it was “dedicated to creating the best experience possible” and that the test needed to be pushed back because of that. A new date for the closed test has not yet been set.

The delay of the Ghost Recon Frontline test was announced by Ubisoft on the game’s social accounts this week. It was announced as most delays are nowadays with some text on a Ghost Recon Frontline image breaking the bad news to those who were looking forward to the test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GRFrontline/status/1448287424291999746

“We have decided it is best to postpone the Closed Test for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline,” the update about the test said. “The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible. We’ll share details on the new date for the Closed Test as soon as we can. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

The new Ghost Recon game was announced not long ago with Ubisoft saying that it would be a free-to-play game obviously set within the Ghost Recon universe. It was met with a mixed reception, however, as some questioned whether this direction was the right one for the Ghost Recon series and the larger Tom Clancy’s universe as a whole. People again used the opportunity to bring up the lack of Splinter Cell games, a series also within the Tom Clancy realm that’s been dormant for years now aside from crossovers and guest appearances.

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is a free-to-play, tactical-action, massive PVP shooter grounded in the renowned Ghost Recon universe,” a preview of the new Ghost Recon game said. “Ghost Recon Frontline features an advanced class system and large set of tactical support tools allowing for complete freedom in strategic gameplay, with multiple ways to outsmart enemy teams and win every fight.”

The first Ghost Recon Frontline test is only planned for the PC platform, though it’s unclear now when this test will take place. The game itself is coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna platforms but does not currently have a release date.