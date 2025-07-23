Ghost Recon Rumor Gives Update on Reveal Date

Fans have been eager for a new Ghost Recon game, and a new rumor has revealed information about Ubisoft’s upcoming title in the series. The game’s development was reportedly confirmed to be a first-person title in a Ubisoft shareholder meeting, giving a tease of what to expect. Since then, Ubisoft has been quiet about Ghost Recon, but an insider has provided more context and possibly when fans will get a first look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new report comes from well-known insider, Detective Seeds. According to the rumor, Ubisoft’s upcoming Ghost Recon game is developing nicely and may be shown off soon. Detective Seeds remarks on his surprise that Ubisoft has not shown the game yet, and believes it may appear at The Game Awards show later this year.

The Game Awards is a massive and popular event that is often used as a platform to showcase new and upcoming games. Everything from reveal trailers to release date trailers has appeared here. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Ubisoft chooses The Game Awards to debut the next Ghost Recon, but fans should remain skeptical until an official confirmation from Ubisoft. All rumors and leaks of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt as they may not be true.

Ghost Recon game is coming along nicely. I am a little surprised we have not seen it yet, but maybe at The Game Awards show. https://t.co/2IDFiaSTp3 — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 18, 2025

2025 is proving to be a big year for FPS games if this is true. Both Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 are set to release this year. While it is unlikely Ghost Recon will see a 2025 release, a reveal trailer for it would still be big, especially for fans. The last title, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, was released in 2019, and Ghost Recon: Frontline was canceled in 2022, leaving a massive desire for another game among fans. A new title would go a long way toward revitalizing the series, especially if it returns to its roots.