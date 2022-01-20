Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Leaks

The release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is an upcoming action-horror game from Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks, seems to have leaked. Originally, the title was planned to launch in late 2021 before Bethesda announced that it would instead be delayed to early 2022. And while we haven’t heard any news on the new release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo since that time, it now looks like we know when to expect it.

In a leak stemming directly from the PlayStation Store, Ghostwire: Tokyo has now been assigned a release date of March 25. This date has come about specifically after the game’s page was updated, which means that this is definitely something that seems to have been done by those at Bethesda. Better yet, March 25, 2022, also happens to be a Friday on the calendar. This is notable because most PlayStation exclusive titles happen to release on this day of the week, which means that this leak is likely quite credible. While this could all just be an accident, launch date leaks that come about in this manner tend to be accurate more often than not.

Because of this new leak, it seems like only a matter of time until those at PlayStation and Bethesda officially announce the launch date of Ghostwire: Tokyo in a formal manner. When this inevitably happens, we’ll also likely get our first look at the game in quite some time. As of this writing, the last instance in which we saw Ghostwire was all the way back in September 2021 when a new trailer was unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase event.

For those who may be unaware, Ghostwire: Tokyo will be a console exclusive title for PlayStation 5 when it does launch later this year. Even though Microsoft might now own Bethesda, the exclusivity deal in place for the game was made prior to Xbox acquiring the publisher. While those who own an Xbox Series X will have to likely wait until 2023 to play Ghostwire: Tokyo, it will also be available on PC later this year when it drops.

Assuming that this launch date is legitimate, are you planning to pick up Ghostwire: Tokyo for yourself this year? Or do you instead want to see more of the game in action before you make a decision?