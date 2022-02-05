Ghostwire: Tokyo Executive Producer Says “Something for Xbox” Is Likely

Ghostwire: Tokyo from the creators of The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 is due out in a little over a month with a release date of March 25th revealed just recently, but when it’s released, it’ll only be available on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Given that the game’s developer, Tango Gameworks, is owned by ZeniMax Media which is now owned by Microsoft, this game will be absent on the Xbox platform at launch despite being created by a member of the Xbox Game Studios group. However, it appears there’s a chance this game could come to Xbox in the future. Shinji Mikami, the executive producer of the game, indicated recently in an interview that the team would Tango Gameworks would “most likely” have something for Xbox.

Mikami said as much in an interview with VG247 where Ghostwire: Tokyo was discussed at length. It was acknowledged then that the Microsoft acquisition of ZeniMax Media and therefore Bethesda and its underlying studios happened during active development of Ghostwire: Tokyo. The release plans for PlayStation 5 and PC stayed their course, but Mikami said they will “most likely have something for Xbox” as it relates to the new game.

That much could’ve been assumed by those keeping up with the acquisition news given that the game’s developer is now owned by Microsoft, but for those who are only on Xbox and have been intrigued by Ghostwire: Tokyo so far, it’s a promising speculation even if it means it might be a wait before it comes to that platform. Given that it’s a game produced by an Xbox Game Studios member, it’ll presumably come to Xbox Game Pass, too, if and when it does come to Xbox, so Xbox users will have that to look forward to as well.

https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84/status/1488570238249717774?s=20&t=d2hX3lz7r38IxuYLKh4IrQ

Leaks like the one above have indicated that the game will indeed come to Xbox Game Pass and even had a specific release date attached to that launch as well, but those leaks are just rumors at the time and haven’t been verified. Until something else is announced, you can expect Ghostwire: Tokyo to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms on March 25th.