God of War 20th Anniversary Book Set Coming From Dark Horse

If you were hoping for a new God of War game announcement from Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation at the upcoming God of War 20th Anniversary Exhibition event on March 22nd, prepare to be disappointed. On the plus side, you’ll never see a major video game anniversary event goto by without new merch, and this will be no exception. Several new items are expected, and one of the most intriguing / collectible of these is the Retropective book set that’s on the way from Dark Horse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the title suggests, the God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective will give fans an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the history of the game franchise, complete with artwork, interviews with the creative team, and more. Volume One in the set will cover the Greek Saga with the God of War trilogy and its spinoffs while Volume Two will cover the Norse Era with the 2016 God of War game and God of War: Ragnarok. The set was written / compiled by Rick Barba, who has extensive experience creating guides and art books for fans of God of War, Assassin’s Creed, Grand Theft Auto, and more. You’ll be able to own the set in two flavors, which are outlined below.

God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective (Deluxe Edition) / $181.04 (9% off) / Release Date: July 8th, 2025 / Pre-order on Amazon: Features a two-piece slipcase containing exclusive new cover designs for each book, deluxe gilded edges, ribbed spines, ribbon bookmarks, and two lithographs that depict moments from each era, collected in a bifold portfolio.

God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective (Standard Edition) / $95.54 / Release Date: July 8th, 2025 / Pre-order on Amazon: Hardcover book set with slipcase

In addition to the book set, Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation have announced that they have partnered with with Laced Records on a 13-disc Limited Edition vinyl set spanning God of War (2005) to God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla (2023). There will also be Limited Edition double LP sets for God of War (2005), God of War II, and God of War III. Look for these releases to launch here at Laced Records and, possibly, here on Amazon on March 20th.

Also, being on the lookout for new DLC. The Dark Odyssey Collection will be available to all God of War Ragnarök players on March 20th. It will include the following cosmetic options: Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos, Dark Odyssey Companion Armor for Atreus and Fryea, Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments, Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rönd Appearances & Attachments.