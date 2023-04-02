God of War's Kratos Actor Asks Fans to Stop Having Console Wars

God of War Ragnarok is one of the PlayStation platform's biggest selling points, but actor Christopher Judge wishes fans wouldn't argue so much over things like exclusives. The voice of Kratos won the award for Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, and his acceptance speech called on gamers to be kinder to one another in their interactions. As Judge so eloquently pointed out, most gamers share a passion for the medium, and shouldn't get so hung up on things like console wars.

"Thank you to the fans. Be easier on each other. You all have more in common than what separates you," said Judge. "No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you're still part of the gaming community, and give each other a break."

Console wars have been a part of the industry since the days of Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, and have only gotten more heated over the last 30 years. Across social media, nearly every post about a game or console inevitably attracts debate over which platform is "best." The reality is that it's all a matter of perspective, and there's never been a better time for the gaming medium. PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch all have compelling software, and many of the best games are available on multiple platforms, or even on all them! Constantly debating things like PC versus console or PlayStation versus Xbox more often than not leads to frustration for everyone.

It seems unlikely that Judge's comments will have any discernible impact on the toxicity that often follows gaming, but his efforts are still appreciated. It's possible he might convince some fans to think twice before launching into fruitless arguments about their platform of choice, when they should instead embrace the things that they clearly have a lot of love for. That method is much more likely to win others over versus constant negativity!

Do you think people need to tone down the console wars? Are you happy that Judge made this statement? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]