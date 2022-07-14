God of War Ragnarok Collector's Editions Prices Leak

God of War Ragnarok's collector's edition prices have leaked online and they will require a lot of dough. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and that's largely because it's a sequel to one of the best games of the last decade. God of War was a beloved soft-reboot of an already iconic PlayStation franchise, but this new take focused much more on the story and decided to take a more mature approach to Kratos and his anger issues. By giving him a child and forcing him to be a father and protector, it allowed Sony Santa Monica to tell a deeply emotional and satisfying story. It also set up a big sequel by revealing Thor at the end of the game, who appears to be some kind of antagonist in the game.

With God of War Ragnarok slated to release in November, Sony Santa Monica has already started talking about the game's two collector's editions. According to Twitter account Wario64, the cheapest one is simply called the Collector's Edition and the most expensive one is the Jötnar Edition. The Collector's Edition will reportedly cost $200 and the Jötnar Edition will cost $260. The main difference between the two is that the Jötnar Edition includes a couple of extra physical items such as a vinyl soundtrack, a cloth map, a ring, and some pins. They both include a 16 inch replica of Thor's famous hammer, Mjolnir. Sadly, despite the high price point, neither version includes a disc of the game as Sony has opted to include a digital download code for both the PS4 and PS5 versions instead.

being told that God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition & Jötnar Edition is $200/$260 https://t.co/lt3lyq2rCE — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 14, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is still being shrouded in immense secrecy. As of right now, we only have a few ideas of what the general plot is, but it remains to be seen what kind of journey players will be going on. It's likely Sony will continue to keep things quiet until closer to the game's release in November.