God of War Ragnarok: How Long to Complete the Game

After years of anticipation, God of War Ragnarok is finally set to launch this week across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. If you're someone who is looking to pick up the game for yourself in the coming day, you might be wondering just how long it takes to see through the sequel's story. And while that length depends on your own playstyle, the average completion time should be in the same neighborhood for most.

During my own time with God of War Ragnarok, it took me close to 30 hours to roll credits after completing the main story. This length didn't only include playing through all of the primary story missions, but also a number of various side quests. If not for taking on these secondary objectives, the main path of God of War Ragnarok likely would have taken closer to 25 hours to complete. As a whole, this runtime is a bit longer when compared to 2018's God of War, which took most players about 20 hours to reach the credits.

Obviously, seeing through the narrative of God of War Ragnarok is only one aspect of the game. Once you reach the conclusion, Ragnarok still has an extensive post-game that features a number of additional quests, boss fights, and other tasks. Assuming that you want to complete everything that Ragnarok has to offer, it should take closer to 40 hours to wrap everything that is in the game. This own length is based more on your own skill, though, which means Ragnarok could be a bit longer depending on a number of factors.

In case you weren't already counting down the minutes, God of War Ragnarok is set to launch tomorrow on November 9th, and will be coming to both PS5 and PS4. If you'd like to tide yourself over in the meantime, you can check out our official review of the game right here.

Are you going to be playing God of War Ragnarok for yourself this week? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.