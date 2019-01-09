‘God of War’ Director On Why There’s No DLC

God of War for PlayStation 4 had such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, and it’s because of that love that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. A great way to continue on those adventures would be through post-launch DLC, but alas – that’s just not the case. With the massive amount of success the PlayStation 4 exclusive had, many are wondering why Santa Monica didn’t capitalize on that with more story – now director Cory Barlog is setting the record straight.

First things first, Barlog and the crew actually did initially have plans for DLC post-launch though it was later decided that it was just too much content to cram into a small package. “It would end up being its own thing,” the director said when speaking with the GameOverGreggy Show. “Rightfully so, everybody had said to me, ‘Dude, this is crazy. This isn’t DLC, it’s a little too big.’”

Which, fair – and makes us excited for sequel, though as a devoted The Witcher fan I have to point out that The Witcher III had DLC that was bigger the entire second game – easily could have been standalone titles. It was because of that DLC that the third entry continued to win awards every a year post-release.

So could it have been doable? Well, yes but Barlog has already proven that he’s got the eye for making a phenomenal story and his team as well. If collectively they pulled together and decided that DLC wouldn’t have been the right move, it’s hard not to trust that.

As for the game itself, the latest God of War is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

“”I can’t wait for all of you to take this journey. It may sound grossly hyperbolic, but I feel perfectly confident in saying that God of War, and the story it tells, belongs alongside many of the greatest works of modern fiction across any medium. It is truly one of the great fantasy adventures of our lifetime, and one that I foresee us all returning to for years to come,” reads our full review.

