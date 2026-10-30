GOG Makes Classic PC Game Free for 72 Hours

GOG has made a classic PC game free for the next 72 hours. It would be fitting for the free PC game to be a horror game, or at least a Halloween-adjacent game, but it’s not. Rather, it’s an adventure game from 2010, or at least this is when it debuted in Germany. It didn’t get a global release until 2012. Now, more than a decade later, for the first time, it is available for free, letting GOG users permanently add it to their library without spending the $10 asking price that is normally required.

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In addition to a free download for a 2006 PC classic, GOG users can now grab Daedalic Entertainment’s 2012 adventure game, A New Beginning, for free. More specifically, the “Final Cut” version of this release, which is the 2012 version that was released internationally. Content-wise, it’s the same exact game, though. The only difference is some odds and ends that aren’t particularly important, like more language support and Steam achievement support.

As you may know, Daedalic Entertainment, as a developer, no longer exists. The German company stopped developing games as of 2023, but it still publishes games. As a developer, it primarily made adventure games of the more niche variety. In fact, one of its other adventure games was recently made free on GOG as well.

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A Cinematic Thriller With a Graphic Novel Style

A New Beginning has a 72 on Metacritic, a 3.6 out of 5 stars on GOG, and a 73% approval rating on Steam. To this end, it was not the best game of 2012, and this hasn’t changed, but it’s a decent adventure game, especially if you are into its subject matter: a commentary on climate change, mixed with some sci-fi time travel.

In the game, you play as Bent Svensson, a newly retired engineer who has traded his pursuit of finding alternative energy sources for a secluded life in the remote forest of Norway. The former workaholic’s peaceful new life is interrupted when he’s visited by Fay, a young time-traveling woman from the future, who needs help preventing a climate cataclysm. The key to stopping this hypothetical catastrophe is Svensson’s previous research. The problem is his research is on longer in his possession, and is actually in the process of falling into the hands of a reckless energy tycoon. The new pair need to recover this research and save humanity from the pending doom on the horizon that nobody knows is coming.

Those who decide to pick up this 2012 forgotten game for free via GOG should expect to set aside 10 to 12 hours to beat the game. Meanwhile, there isn’t much in terms of side content or replayability.