GTA 5 and GTA Online Load Times Show Huge Difference on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are finally out now, and while we knew from Rockstar Games’ previews that we’d see improved load times in both games, we now know just how much those load times have been shortened. The load times seem to differ depending on whether you’re using an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S, or a PlayStation 5, but the difference in wait times will likely make it hard to go back to the older versions should you ever think about doing so.

ComicBook’s Cade Onder was able to test out GTA V and GTA Online on an Xbox Series X to see just how fast it’d load depending on what parts of the game you were trying to access. Going from the main menu to the story mode took just over 20 seconds while going from the menu to the online mode took just over 30 with the jump from online to story taking a comparable amount of time, too. Moving from the story mode to online still took over a minute and sometimes took up to two minutes, however.

https://twitter.com/Cade_Onder/status/1503403474498764805

Based on IGN’s tests of the PlayStation 5 versions of the games, those playing on the newer PlayStation will experience similarly impressive results. Game saves for GTA V, for example, took about 20 seconds to load on the PlayStation 5 while they would’ve taken over two minutes to load on a PlayStation 4.

Load times will naturally differ across the board in GTA V and GTA Online depending on what platform you’re playing on and other factors like which parts of the games you’re accessing, but the difference seems to be night and day when comparing the older versions to the Expanded and Enhanced ones released this week. With GTA V and GTA Online now officially available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, those who’ve been playing the game for years on the older consoles can finally experience these better load times and other improvements for themselves.

If you’re planning on making the upgrade now or plan to whenever you get your hands on a newer console, here’s everything you need to know about pricing and related details. You’ll want to make sure your transfer your character over as well, unless of course you’d like to start anew with a sizable windfall to help you along your way.