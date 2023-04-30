Grand Theft Auto 4 Fans Celebrate Game's 15th Anniversary
Grand Theft Auto IV fans are currently celebrating the game's 15th anniversary. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the biggest not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. It has made a name for itself over the years in ways that are both good and bad. The series is largely hailed for its ability to create rich stories in layered, dense worlds filled with things to do, but has also been slammed by the media in the past for its extreme levels of violence, sex, and other unsavory aspects. However, those things have only given the series more attention and notoriety. It has been able to sell hundreds of millions of units and every game in the series is met with critical acclaim.
Fans are currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 4, a game that is sort of the black sheep of the franchise. It's far darker than the rest, intentionally took some steps back from San Andreas by having less customization, no planes, and scaled back on some of the absurdity. It's a game that takes itself a bit more seriously than the rest, though it still has a strong sense of humor and satire, but in a more grounded fashion. Fans have also been debating for the last decade whether or not it's better than Grand Auto V, a game that is much larger in scale and more of a return to form. However, some have praised the fourth game for having a far greater level of detail, depth, and care.
There was hope that Rockstar Games may one day remaster the fourth game, but rumors suggest that project has been shelved while the team works on Grand Theft Auto VI. Only time will tell if GTA 4 will ever make its way to the new consoles via a remaster, but it is playable through Xbox 360 backward compatibility and runs great on Steam Deck. If you've never played it, it's absolutely worth going back to it.
What do you think of Grand Theft Auto 4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.
Unrivaled Crash Physics
15 years later, and the crash physics in this game are still better than most new games today. pic.twitter.com/JAyG5sKOmt— Ryder (@JustMeRyder) April 29, 2023
Call Your Cousin
Wake up, it's GTA 4's birthday today! April 29th marks the 15th anniversary of Niko's arrival in Liberty City, seeking the American Dream™. Call a cab from Roman in celebration!— Cfx.re/FiveM (@FiveM) April 29, 2023
An Iconic Soundtrack
GTA 4’s soundtrack and artwork will forever remain legendary. pic.twitter.com/ChKYB9iITQ— Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) April 29, 2023
GTA 4 Online Reunion
Happy anniversary to GTA 4 my personal favorite GTA I'm celebrating with only 4 other randoms in GTA 4 Online (Xbox 360) pic.twitter.com/Z9FxfzX5ct— InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) April 29, 2023
One of the Best
Happy 15th anniversary to GTA 4!
To this day it remains one of the best open world games out there. pic.twitter.com/RfE4t8M2t2— Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) April 29, 2023
Glorious Midnight Launches
Throwback to GTA IV midnight release! pic.twitter.com/hjeOrYz51S— Ryder (@JustMeRyder) April 29, 2023
An Artist Reminisces
GTAIV 15 years old! Bloody hell, time fliiiiiiieeeess by. Because the game was getting so detailed we artists (me, Anthony Macbain and Steven Olds) had to start painting the artwork with more detail and less black line. pic.twitter.com/Y59ziQxSkO— stephen bliss (@iamstephenbliss) April 29, 2023