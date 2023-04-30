Grand Theft Auto 4 Fans Celebrate Game's 15th Anniversary

Grand Theft Auto IV fans are currently celebrating the game's 15th anniversary. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the biggest not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. It has made a name for itself over the years in ways that are both good and bad. The series is largely hailed for its ability to create rich stories in layered, dense worlds filled with things to do, but has also been slammed by the media in the past for its extreme levels of violence, sex, and other unsavory aspects. However, those things have only given the series more attention and notoriety. It has been able to sell hundreds of millions of units and every game in the series is met with critical acclaim.

Fans are currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 4, a game that is sort of the black sheep of the franchise. It's far darker than the rest, intentionally took some steps back from San Andreas by having less customization, no planes, and scaled back on some of the absurdity. It's a game that takes itself a bit more seriously than the rest, though it still has a strong sense of humor and satire, but in a more grounded fashion. Fans have also been debating for the last decade whether or not it's better than Grand Auto V, a game that is much larger in scale and more of a return to form. However, some have praised the fourth game for having a far greater level of detail, depth, and care.

There was hope that Rockstar Games may one day remaster the fourth game, but rumors suggest that project has been shelved while the team works on Grand Theft Auto VI. Only time will tell if GTA 4 will ever make its way to the new consoles via a remaster, but it is playable through Xbox 360 backward compatibility and runs great on Steam Deck. If you've never played it, it's absolutely worth going back to it.

