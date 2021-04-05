Lil Nas X Calls for Virtual GTA Online Concerts

✖

Virtual concerts in video games have attracted a lot of attention over the last couple of years, with artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott finding a lot of success performing in Fortnite. Lil Nas X performed a RoBlox concert late last year, and the rapper recently took to Twitter to share his belief that GTA Online should offer concert experiences, as well! It remains to be seen whether or not Rockstar Games would be interested in that kind of in-game event, but it certainly doesn't seem unfathomable, given the number of audiences that have tuned in to previous performances!

Lil Nas X's Tweet about GTA Online can be found embedded below.

gta should do virtual concerts — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 3, 2021

Given the continued popularity of GTA Online, it would seem like a natural fit for a concert experience! Of course, it's hard to say for certain. The game's audience probably trends older than other online games, given the fact that it's rated "M" for Mature by the ESRB, while Fortnite is rated "T" for Teen, and RoBlox is rated "E" for Everyone. GTA Online's in-game events tend to stick closely to the Grand Theft Auto format as well, while games like Fortnite have offered a greater variety; the latter game has offered movie screenings, trailer premieres, and more. Fortnite fans have come to expect this sort of thing, but the same can't be said for GTA Online players.

That's not to say it would be impossible! Clearly, gamers are interested in this type of experience, and the format has offered artists like Lil Nas X a way to perform for fans during the pandemic. Lil Nas X also has a gigantic following, so it stands to reason he could be the perfect candidate to launch this type of thing in GTA Online. The rapper has clearly shared his interest, so hopefully Rockstar Games will consider making it happen. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

GTA Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you be interested in seeing concerts in GTA Online? Do you think the format would be successful in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!