Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Release Date Reportedly Revealed

After a long series of reports, rumors, and requests from fans, Rockstar Games finally revealed this week that it is remastering Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for modern platforms. All three titles are going to be released in a single bundle that Rockstar is calling Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at some point later in 2021. And while a specific launch date for this collection has yet to be announced, a new report may have an inside scoop on when it’s set to hit store shelves.

According to Gaming Intel, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is currently planned to release in a little over one month and will arrive on November 11. Although Rockstar hasn’t confirmed this date for itself yet, the report in question states that marketing budgets for various ad agencies have already been working with this launch day in mind. Assuming that this is true, then it seems like a strong possibility that the game will arrive on this date.

At this point in time, Rockstar Games has only said that it will be talking more about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at an undetermined date in the next few weeks. Whenever the studio does have more to say about this collection, though, there’s a good chance that we should receive that release date in question.

In addition, we’ll also likely be shown what these classic games actually look like in their remastered form. For now, Rockstar has promised that each title will look graphically enhanced and will also support some modern gameplay adjustments. Further details on what these specific gameplay tweaks will look like have yet to be revealed, though.

Whenever Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does release, it’s poised to come to essentially every modern platform for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, mobile versions of the collection for iOS and Android will also launch at some point in 2022.

