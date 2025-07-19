Grounded 2 Release Date, Xbox Game Pass, & Exclusives Explained

Grounded 2, the sequel to the 2020 Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-inspired survival crafting game Grounded, is releasing into Early Access and Xbox Game Preview very soon. As the release date is fast approaching, there are a few things for fans of the series to be aware of before they can get their hands on it. Those wishing to pick up the game will want to weigh the different versions available, the returning features, and which platform would be the best to dive into.

The Game Preview and Early Access releases on Xbox and Steam will both be available starting on July 29th.

For Microsoft enjoyers, the game is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud, and Xbox PC through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game as soon as it releases, at no additional cost beyond their existing subscription fee. The game also supports save cross-compatibility between consoles and PCs through Microsoft’s “Xbox Play Anywhere” initiative. This means Xbox players can seamlessly start up their survival journey on any device that is most convenient.

Those without a Game Pass subscription or players who want to sign up for the Steam version will need to pay $29.99 to access the Standard edition. There is also a Founder’s Edition available for $39.99, with an $10 upgrade option for those who change their minds later. Officially titled the “Minotaurs, Myrmidons, and Mants: Oh My! Founder’s Edition,” players can expect exclusive content from this bundle, including:

Premium Skins

Emotes

Additional Secret Items

“Onyx-Pro, Inside the Game” Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

All versions of the game will gift players a free “Tools of Yore” decorative set, which provides effigies resembling the Pebblet Hammer, Pebblet Axe, Repair Tool, and Acorn Shovel. Every version also comes with new and returning accessibility features, including the infamous Arachnophobia Safe Mode that allows players to tweak the appearance of spiders to make them less scary. Other accessibility features include:

Colorblind Settings

“Read to Me” narration assistance

Localized languages that include English, French, Castilian Spanish, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.

In a July 16th release to Xbox Wire, Senior Communications Manager Shyla Schofield promised that the team is committed to adding additional languages and that the available game options were “just the beginning” as the team continues “building on them with community input throughout development.”

The release from Schofield emphasized how the exclusive content from upgraded game versions would “not affect gameplay or progression,” suggesting that the game’s philosophy eschews that kind of monetization. Some fans were skeptical when the official Grounded X account recently posted a commitment to “no microtransactions,” despite the announcement of the exclusive Founders content pack.

The original Grounded followed a similar monetization structure, though the only additional content offered during its development lifecycle was the game’s original soundtrack. Grounded 2 has retained its previous leading developer, Obsidian Entertainment, and its publisher, Xbox Game Studios, so it stands to reason that its monetization style would be similar. Grounded 2 also gained an additional developer, Eidos-Montréal, which, according to reports, helped flesh out the story and characters for this latest release.

While Early Access titles can often be very hit or miss, it’s refreshing to see an upcoming one that has generally positive sentiments around it. Are you planning to pick up Grounded 2 in Early Access/Game Preview? Are these exclusive features for the Founder’s pack worth the extra investment?