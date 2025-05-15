Rockstar Games Insider Gives Update on New GTA 4 Release (And It’s Bad News)

A well-known Rockstar Games insider has given an update on the rumored re-release of Grand Theft Auto IV on modern hardware. Earlier in the week, we reported on a new rumor from the same aforementioned insider, Tez2, a source who has proven reliable in the past when it comes to Rockstar Games. Previously, the Rockstar Games insider revealed that Rockstar is working on a re-release of GTA 4. At the time, Tez2 made no mention of platforms nor did they use the word “remaster,” however many reported the new release as a remaster, despite this.

Following this up, Tez2 has provided an update, and in this update they definitively note the new release is just a port, not a remaster. And currently, they don’t know what platforms the port is in the works for. It could be PS5 and Xbox Series X — as well as both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 — but it could be even less exciting than this. When Rockstar Games recently ported Red Dead Redemption in 2023, it was only via the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There was no native PS5 version, just the backward compatible PS4 version, and there was no Xbox version at all because the Xbox 360 version is backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, so Rockstar Games felt no need to port it there. It could have similar plans with GTA 4.

“It’s not a remaster. I don’t know which platforms are targeted, or which version it will be based off, or which studio is handling this port,” says Tez2. All I know is that it entered development last year. I don’t have anything more to present. So you can take this with

as much of a grain of salt as you like.”

As he suggests to do, take this new report from Tez2 with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate it is also subject to change that could very well render it inaccurate over time. Further, Tez2 also notes this information is from 2024, so it is possibly outdated as well.

At the moment of publishing Rockstar Games has not commented on this update nor the original report from Tez2. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.