New GTA Release Is Not What Fans Were Expecting

A new GTA release is not what Grand Theft Auto fans were expecting. With GTA 6 scheduled to release this holiday season, every Grand Theft Auto fan is more or less in a holding pattern of praying that the long-awaited GTA game will not be delayed to 2026 like reports have suggested it will be. Not only are Grand Theft Auto fans desperate for GTA 6, but they are desperate for something new to play. And nobody can blame them. There hasn’t been a new GTA game in 12 years leaving fans with nothing but the option to grind GTA Online or revisit older games in the series.

Speaking of older games in the series, GTA 5 is getting old yet it is still getting new releases. This week, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced on Steam and the reception has been dodgy so far. The new release promises improved visuals, faster loading times, more immersive controls, 3D audio, and much more, but it appears it is not delivering on these promises. Right now, the game has a “Mixed” rating on Steam which is the result of only a 51 percent approval rating across all user reviews, which there are 12,351 of.

Suffice to say, the new release is a combination of not what Grand Theft Auto fans were expecting nor what they wanted. That said, the reviews suggest it is much more of the former as they slam the new release for performance issues, forcing players to start over their progression, and numerous bugs. To this end, those who only play the single player are experiencing far fewer problems than those playing GTA Online.

“Forcing a large majority of your players to start over while pushing scummy microtransactions is not a great look,” reads one of the most popular user reviews.

A second, popular user review adds: “A horrible stuttery mess, even when limiting fps to 60 (4090 sitting at below 50%), stutters like crazy constantly! 1% lows drop into the 20’s frequently, meaning these stutters are long and significant. Absolute garbage heap for a 10+ year old PC port to run this way; ray tracing or not.”

Of course, everyone’s milage will vary with the new PC release. Further, many of the issues that have caught fans by surprise and left them unhappy are issues that will be fixed over time. For the time being though, many Grand Theft Auto fans are clearly unimpressed.

