GTA+ Reveals Second Month of Freebies

Rockstar Games has revealed the GTA+ benefits for May 2022. At the end of March, Rockstar revealed a new subscription service called GTA+. GTA Online players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 can subscribe to GTA+ to take advantage of deals within the game, such as free or discounted properties, clothes, vehicles, and bonuses. Some GTA fans have pushed back against the service, noting that it doesn't do anything terribly unique, but for those that regularly play the game and want to earn some passive income, it may not be a bad deal. With April coming to an end, Rockstar has given some fans an idea of what to expect in May.

Grand Theft Auto V players who subscriber to GTA+ can enjoy some new riches in May thanks to new bonuses, a new car, a new property, and more. It's not anything too crazy, but for those who are new to the game or had to start over on a new platform, this may give you the boost that you need. It's heavily rumored that this new version of Grand Theft Auto V will be coming to PC at some point in the near future as well, meaning GTA+ will likely come with it, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment. You can view the list of new GTA+ items with some of the most valuable items bolded below.

The Grotti Brioso R/A , a car valued at $155,000, will be free along with free liveries and a performance upgrade.

, a car valued at $155,000, will be free along with free liveries and a performance upgrade. 2X GTA$ & RP on VIP Contracts

2X GTA$ & RP on Kart Krash

1.5X sell bonus on Nightclub Goods

Rockford Hills Agency and an Agency Wallpaper for free



and an Agency Wallpaper for free Red Bangles

Red Ting Oversized Shades

Red Swirl Oversized Jacket

Split Camo Livery for the Cypher

for the Cypher $500,000 in-game money

Needless to say, there's a bunch of goodies for players to mull over here. As of right now, Rockstar hasn't outlined any grand plans for the future of GTA Online, but fans are hoping for a new update this summer as is traditional for the game.

What do you think of GTA+? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

