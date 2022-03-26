GTA+ Announcement Angers Rockstar Games Fans

Rockstar Games fans are pretty upset over the newly-announced GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online. The service is exclusively available to those who own the new PS5 and Xbox Series X remaster of GTA Online and gives them access to a bunch of monthly benefits. For $5.99 a month, GTA+ members will get $500k of in-game money and access to new properties, vehicles, and other in-game items. All of these items are available to everyone, GTA+ members just get them at no extra cost. It’s more of a booster pack, offering a shortcut for newer players or those who don’t want to grind for more expensive items.

Nonetheless, a lot of fans are furious over the announcement. Rockstar Games has made a lot of controversial moves over the last year. Between the botched launch of the GTA trilogy, the pricing of the new GTA 5 remaster, and many other frustrating decisions, fans are losing their patience with the developer. Following the announcement of GTA+, fans took to Twitter to express their anger with the new subscription service. Many noted that the game has been a roaring success for years, selling over 160 million copies, and Rockstar is still trying to find ways to make people pay more money. Of course, GTA+ is optional, but there is concern over how it could be used in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some players worry that Rockstar will use GTA+ to provide exclusive early access to future updates or gate off content entirely. Rockstar has not done anything to suggest that it will end up doing this, but the developer hasn’t talked too much about the long-term plan for the service yet. With that said, fans are getting increasingly irate with Rockstar and how it has used Grand Theft Auto V over the last eight years. The developer has confirmed that it’s working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, but choices like GTA+ have some worried that Rockstar’s golden age is fading.

What do you think about GTA+?

The Implications of GTA+

Fans Are Worried GTA+ Could Negatively Impact In-Game Rewards

The Price of Success

Fans Demand An Apology

GTA Online’s Career Builder Already Offers a Boost

There’s An Audience for GTA+

Milking the Cow