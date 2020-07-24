Rockstar Games Announces Big GTA Online and Red Dead Online Updates

✖

Red Dead Online and GTA Online are both getting substantial updates soon. Today, Rockstar Games announced that Red Dead Online will get its first update in months on July 28. And according to Rockstar, it's a "massive" update. This will include a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role. Meanwhile, there will also be a new Outlaw Pass and new community-requested features and fixes. Rockstar also notes there will be much more coming in the months ahead as well.

Alongside announcing the Red Dead Online update, Rockstar Games also announced a new GTA Online update, which will also be quite meaty. However, for now, there's no word when this update will release. Rockstar simply refers to it as a "summer" update. It also doesn't disclose what will be in it. Rather, it refers to the update as "a fun mix of diverse new content."

What Rockstar Games does note is more big updates are coming, including GTA Online's biggest ever, which will include a new heist.

"Later this year players can expect more big updates for both games, including some exciting new extensions and augmentations to an existing role in Red Dead Online, and the biggest ever update for GTA Online, featuring our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location," said Rockstar Games.

