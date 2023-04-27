GTA Online Brings Back Rare Vehicle for the First Time in Months

GTA Online has released its new weekly update and brought back a rare vehicle. GTA Online has been thriving for nearly a full decade now. Despite Rockstar Games having released an entirely different game in that time with its own online mode, GTA Online has not really been staggered and it even more or less outlived Red Dead Online. It's a real testament to how great the game is and how well it holds up all these years later. It also puts a lot of pressure on Rockstar Games to deliver on Grand Theft Auto 6, which is currently confirmed to be in the works.

However, we have a while to go before we get the fabled GTA 6. Rockstar Games is doing a great job of keeping players engaged with weekly updates and this week features a ton of bonuses to allow you to get your in-game bread up. If you've been saving up for a vehicle like an Oppressor, you're going to need to work a bit harder as Rockstar has increased the price on it with this update. A number of other vehicles have also had their prices adjusted this week, which you can find under the highlights for this week's update. In addition to that, players can also purchase the Weeny Issi Rally, a car that was previously available for a limited time back in January. The vehicle will remain purchasable until May 3rd. You can view the full highlights for this update below.

Double GTA$ and RP on Acquire Targets

on Acquire Targets 1.5X GTA$ and RP on The Last Dose

on The Last Dose The Last Dose Hard Mode Event Rewards:

Complete This is an Intervention on Hard difficulty to receive the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps

Complete Unusual Suspects on Hard difficulty to get the Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans

Complete Checking In on Hard difficulty without dying to earn the Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans

and Complete all missions in The Last Dose on Hard difficulty to win a finish for the Micro SMG

The Return of the Weeny Issi Rally (SUV), available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom through May 3

available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom through May 3 New Wraps Glasses , available at clothing stores citywide

, available at clothing stores citywide On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Premium Test Ride: The Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX

This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murrieta Heights

takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murrieta Heights This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The returning Weeny Issi Rally (SUV), Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle, 25% off), Enus Stafford (Sedan), Karin Kuruma (Armored, Sports, 35% off), and Invetero Coquette D10 (Sports)

The returning Weeny Issi Rally (SUV), Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle, 25% off), Enus Stafford (Sedan), Karin Kuruma (Armored, Sports, 35% off), and Invetero Coquette D10 (Sports) On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom : The Överflöd Entity XXR (Super) and Entity MT (Super, 25% off)

: The Överflöd Entity XXR (Super) and Entity MT (Super, 25% off) Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Ocelot Lynx (Sports)

The Ocelot Lynx (Sports) LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Declasse Tulip (Muscle), Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe), and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle)

The Declasse Tulip (Muscle), Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe), and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle) LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Överflöd Entity XF (Super) for placing top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row

The Överflöd Entity XF (Super) for placing top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row 30% off the Eclipse Blvd. Garage

the Eclipse Blvd. Garage Vehicle Discounts: 25% off the Överflöd Entity MT (Super) and the Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle), plus 35% off the Karin Kuruma (Armored, Sports)

25% off the Överflöd Entity MT (Super) and the Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle), plus 35% off the Karin Kuruma (Armored, Sports) Gun Van Discounts: 30% off the Advanced Rifle and for GTA+ Members, 50% off Combat MG

30% off the Advanced Rifle and for GTA+ Members, 50% off Combat MG GTA+ Benefits: A free Karin Boor; the Paleto Bay Meth Lab property with a free staff upgrade; Spatter finishes for the Baseball Bat and Knife at the Gun Van; new Dark Blue Pearl and Green Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints free at Los Santos Customs; 50% extra GTA$ and RP for completing Acid Lab Sell Missions, and more

Price Adjustments for Vehicles in GTA Online:

Brute Armored Boxville: GTA$2,926,000 / GTA$1,300,000

Buckingham Akula: GTA$3,704,050 / GTA$4,500,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX: GTA$1,380,000 / GTA$2,000,000

Declasse Scramjet: GTA$3,480,000 / GTA$4,000,000

Dewbauchee Champion: GTA$2,995,000 / GTA$3,750,000

HVY Chernobog: GTA$3,311,700 / GTA$1,500,000

Imponte Deluxo: GTA$4,721,500 / GTA$5,750,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000: GTA$5,745,600 / GTA$3,750,000

Mammoth Thruster: GTA$3,657,500 / GTA$2,500,000

Mammoth Tula: GTA$5,173,700 / GTA$4,100,000

Ocelot Stromberg: GTA$3,185,350 / GTA$2,500,000

Pegassi Oppressor: GTA$3,524,500 / GTA$2,750,000

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: GTA$3,890,250 / GTA$8,000,000

Pegassi Toreador: GTA$3,660,000 / GTA$4,250,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: GTA$3,245,000 / GTA$4,500,000

RM-10 Bombushka: GTA$5,918,500 / GTA$4,750,000