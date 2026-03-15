GTA 6 Rumor Reveals Rockstar Games’ Imminent Announcement

Amid speculation fueled by Rockstar Games that a GTA 6 update is imminent, there is now a new rumor that has poured gasoline on this fire. Of course, Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate for more GTA 6 information and media. And to be fair to these fans, it has been over 10 months since the game’s second trailer was released in May 2025. Since then, there hasn’t been any additional media or any additional information, other than a delay announcement, so naturally, fans of the Rockstar series are starting to get antsy. It looks like the wait may finally be coming to an end, though.

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As we have previously noted, the first GTA 6 gameplay trailer is seemingly slated for a late summer release. If this is the case, then a third cinematic trailer should drop before this, almost certainly during the spring or early summer. This is the expectation based on previous comments from Rockstar Games, but also the Red Dead Redemption 2 marketing campaign. This new rumor may have narrowed down the release of this third trailer to April.

New GTA 6 Rumor

The new rumor comes from the very popular YouTuber GameRiot, who claims he has heard some “rumblings” from various sources — including inside sources and from the press — that a GTA 6 announcement is coming next month. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the detail from the YouTuber, though he does confirm this is not a delay announcement.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if this information is accurate, it is subject to change that could render all of this inaccurate over time.

For what it is worth, though, there was a recent leak that suggested GTA 6 pre-orders were going live soon alongside a price reveal and presumably a new trailer, though the latter is far from a guarantee. There’s a chance this could be related to this new tease.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Meanwhile, so far, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not been drawn out for comment on this latest rumor. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.