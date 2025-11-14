GTA 6 Trailer #3 Should Be Released Very Soon

The third GTA 6 trailer should be released soon, if history is any indicator. Last week, Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 for the second time, pushing the game from its May release date to November 19, 2026. This is now the second delay the game has suffered, the same number of delays Red Dead Redemption 2 had, and GTA 5 as well. The good news is that this suggests this is the final delay. Meanwhile, when Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed for its second time, a third trailer followed not long after.

For those that do not remember, Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed on February 2, 2018, pushed to October 26, 2018, its eventual release date. The third trailer followed three months later, on May 2. GTA 6 was delayed on November 6. If history repeats, then GTA 6 trailer #3 will release on February 6, 2026. And this checks out, as this date is a Friday. Maybe it won’t be February 6 exactly, but around it. Of course, there is no guarantee Rockstar Games will follow the same playbook, but the pre-release life of GTA 6 has been quite similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 so far, and GTA 5 before it. Rockstar Games’ marketing is pretty predictable in this regard.

What to Expect From Trailer #3

If GTA 6 does follow in the footsteps of Red Dead Redemption 2, then it’s going to be another cinematic and story-focused trailer. The official Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer didn’t drop until August 9, 2018, about two months before its release. This would suggest we won’t see the GTA 6 gameplay trailer until late summer or early fall. In particular, September seems likely.

Right now, this is just speculation. Further, it is worth considering reports that Rockstar Games’ morale is in the toilet right now. If this is true, this could slow down the pipeline, and consquently lead to both another game delay and a delay of the next trailer. To this end, if the next GTA 6 trailer is not revealed in the coming months, it will perhaps be an indicator that this third release date may not stick.

What do you want to see from the next GTA 6 trailer?