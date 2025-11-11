Saints Row Director Reveals the Harsh Reality of Grand Theft Auto 6

The director of Saints Row has revealed the harsh reality about the gaming industry when something like Grand Theft Auto VI exists. Most people would agree competiton is good, as it pushes everyone to make better products. Call of Duty and Battlefield are prime examples of that this year. Battlefield had to be the best game it could be to compete against Call of Duty, which then forced Black Ops 7 to make serious changes in order to compete with Battlefield. However, sometimes there’s just a clear victor that kills all the competition and makes it so there aren’t any notable challengers.

Grand Theft Auto more or less killed all of its competition by the time GTA 5 was released in 2013. The franchise is so catastrophically large and Rockstar Games outmatches everyone else in terms of resources, time, and money, that it’s hard for anyone to beat GTA, let alone come close to matching it. The Saints Row reboot failed to even meet the standards of GTA 5, despite coming out nearly a decade after it. With all of that said, there’s a reason for that.

Saints Row Director Doesn’t Believe Anyone Can Compete With GTA

When speaking with FRVR, Saints Row director Chris Stockman stated that there’s no way anyone can feasibly compete with GTA anymore. It’s too big, particularly because of GTA Online and Stockman notes that people who want to do something like it have to find a way to really distinguish themselves. A western, however, is out of the question because Red Dead Redemption also exists under Rockstar Games. As a result, people probably shouldn’t expect too many more GTA clones like we saw 15 – 20 years ago.

Stockman went on to note that he believes GTA 6 will be the biggest game of all-time and the only real way someone could take the crown is if Rockstar messes up in a big way. However, that would have its own consequences on the entire industry.

“It’s going to be the biggest game, probably of all time, and I’ll just say this,” said Stockman. “The only way for someone to really give them a run for their money is if they have a huge misstep. If it comes out and it’s terrible, God forbid the industry, oh my gosh, right? It’s E.T. all over again, but worse because the budgets. It’s going to be a complete disaster. I don’t expect that to happen but, if it is, oh my Lord.”

Stockman himself is preparing to pitch a new Saints Row prequel to the rights holders following the closure of Volition. He seems to be very aware it can’t just be another version of GTA and it will have to be pretty different, which could also mean it’s a radical new take on Saints Row itself. Whether or not it even gets made still remains to be seen. Regardless, all of this news comes in the wake of GTA 6 being delayed yet again, proving Rockstar has everything, including time, on its side.

