GTA 6 Revealed First Gameplay Footage and No One Noticed

The new GTA 6 trailer features actual gameplay and not just cutscenes or pre-rendered footage. GTA 6 is the most anticipated game on the horizon and possibly in history. Rockstar Games creates some of the best video games out there and fans have been yearning for a new game from the studio since 2018. Arguably Rockstar’s best game, Red Dead Redemption 2, set the bar extremely high for not only other open-world games, but Rockstar’s future projects. It was incredibly immersive and featured a world-class narrative that won numerous awards. However, Grand Theft Auto is Rockstar’s biggest franchise and it seems like the studio isn’t letting anyone forget that.

After a painful 17 month wait, Rockstar Games dropped a new GTA 6 trailer and it was glorious. Not only did it give us a new look at Vice City in the modern day, but it also gave us a look at the story and some of the hijinks we will all get up to. There was a lot to learn from the new GTA 6 trailer, especially since it came with over 70 new screenshots which showcase the world, characters, and overall feel of the game in great depth. While we are all still dissecting the GTA 6 trailer to see what we can learn from it, Rockstar Games has issued a new statement.

GTA 6 Trailer Features First Gameplay

Following yesterday’s trailer release, there was some debate over how much of the new GTA 6 footage was “real”. Some video game trailers use pre-rendered footage that isn’t actually part of the game itself to try and showcase tone, atmosphere, and paint a picture of the world/story. However, that’s not really Rockstar’s MO. They typically only show things that are a part of the game using in-game footage. Still, GTA 6 looks mind-blowingly good, so understandably people are a bit doubtful it will look like that on release.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6‘s latest trailer was captured entirely in-game with not just cutscenes, but also actual gameplay. The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 as well, meaning this isn’t just footage pulled from the PCs the game is being developed, it’s from the version fans will play when GTA 6 is released next year. Of course, they didn’t specify if it was a base model PS5 or a PS5 Pro, but either way, it’s incredibly impressive and shows that Rockstar is pushing the current gen consoles to their brink.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/JWFfVYm3on — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 7, 2025

As for where the actual gameplay is in the trailer, there are a few likely spots. The most notable one is Lucia shooting at cop cars from the back of a vehicle, which is likely from an on-rails shooting section from the story. Some others may be Jason driving around town, some of the brief looks at hand-to-hand combat, and maybe even the weightlifting that is seen at the start of the trailer, assuming that’s an activity in GTA 6. It seems like Rockstar is really trying to show off just how good this game is.

Of course, fans want to see raw GTA 6 gameplay with things like the HUD so they can see what it will be like when they actually play the game. We likely won’t get a better look at that until sometime next year, closer to launch as Rockstar puts the finishing touches on the game, but at least some of what we’ve seen so far is playable.