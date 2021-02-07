GTA Online Teases New 2021 Content

✖

GTA Online had what seems to have been an extremely successful 2020 by all metrics. According to developer Rockstar Games, the multiplayer-only Grand Theft Auto managed to break records for the number of players and video views across various platforms, with the relatively recent addition of The Cayo Perico Heist certainly helping matters. As part of a brief note thanking players, Rockstar Games has also teased new upcoming content for the title.

More specifically, the post from Rockstar Games bids players to "keep a look out for more celebratory events in the near future for the chance to score new gear, bonus GTA$ and a free vehicle in GTA Online," for example. What that looks like, exactly, remains to be seen, but it sounds like the free content updates will keep coming throughout 2021, and that the developer still has a few surprises in store.

Thank You to the Rockstar Games Community: https://t.co/gUBcrCvj7F pic.twitter.com/PHFKpPwY70 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 5, 2021

It is relatively common for Grand Theft Auto Online to add new vehicles and free bonuses. Given that Grand Theft Auto V is expected to launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at some point this year, it would seem only natural that some sort of content update will come with the next-gen release.

Grand Theft Auto Online, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are scheduled to launch this year. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large playerbase. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

