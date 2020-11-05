GTA Online Releases November 5 Update, Here's What's New

After releasing more than one Halloween update with aliens, people turning into animals, and a ton of extra rewards for players to acquire, GTA Online has returned to normal with the release of its latest update. Luckily for Grand Theft Auto players, that “normal” still means that you’ll get a lot of extra loot for doing the types of missions and modes highlighted this week and will have a bunch of discounts to choose from once you go to spend all that money.

If you’re big on races in GTA Online, the Target Assault Races are the place to be during this week’s update. Those races are giving players triple the rewards they’d normally get, but the bonus is only live until November 11th, so you’ll want to take advantage of it quickly before it expires. If you get tired of those races and want to try something different, you can try out some Freemode Events or complete some Biker Sell Missions to get double the pay which isn’t quite as good as triple but is still more than you’d normally earn.

All Target Assault Races are dishing out Triple GTA$ and RP in GTA Online: https://t.co/Z6CNezBwz9 pic.twitter.com/GZfOC4mK9C — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 5, 2020

“Bikers with active trading operations can earn a pretty penny offloading contraband this week with all Biker Sell Missions paying out Double,” Rockstar Games said about the latest update. “If you need help getting your scuffed boots in the door, all MC Clubhouses and Biker Businesses are all 40% off until November 11th.”

As is the case with every weekly update, this one’s got some free stuff waiting for players on top of the extra rewards you get for completing different tasks. This week, the first thing you can get for free is the Thruster Skulls Livery so that you can jetpack around the city in style with some skulls adorning your airborne vehicle. Players also get another free spin at the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino & Resort that gives them a shot at winning this week’s grand prize: The Vapid Caracara 4x4. Even if you don’t win that, you can still get a number of different prizes like GTA$ and RP.

You can find all the discounts available this week listed below:

GTA Online Discounts

Vapid Desert Raid – 40% off

Vapid FMJ – 40% off

Maxwell Vagrant – 30% off

HVY Barrage – 30% off

Vapid Trophy Truck – 40% off

BF Ramp Buggy – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 30% off

GTA Online’s latest update is now available across all platforms.