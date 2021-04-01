GTA Online: How PlayStation Players Can Redeem April's Free GTA$

✖

It’s the start of a new month which means that GTA Online players on the PlayStation consoles have an extra 1 million in GTA$ waiting for them when they log on so long as they also have a PlayStation Plus subscription. However, this month’s giveaway looks a bit different from the past months since there’s a little bit more effort required on players’ parts than just logging into the game. The good news is that getting your free money is still a simple process, and you’ll be able to have it added to your GTA Online account quicker than ever before.

The 1 million GTA$ available this month is still part of the commitment to give that amount to PlayStation Plus subscribers each month until the PlayStation 5 version of the game releases, but unlike past months, you have to go to the PlayStation Store itself to get your money. In the past, it was simply deposited right into players’ accounts.

PlayStation Plus members get GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online every month until GTA V launches on PS5 later this year. Visit the PS Store before the end of the month to claim your bonus directly: https://t.co/OMX5gg0A2G pic.twitter.com/AeHSh4kErf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 1, 2021

To claim your money, all you have to do is go to the PlayStation Store on either a browser or through your PlayStation console itself. Once you’re there and signed into the proper account, you’ll want to look for the listing advertising the “PS Plus: GTA$1,000,000 for GTA Online” bonus. You can also find it right here through the PlayStation Store site to make the redemption process a quick one.

After you’ve found the listing, just hit the “Add to Cart” option and you’ll get your money. The current offer extends from now until April 30th and will be replaced with another identical listing on May 1st unless Rockstar Games changes its plans between now and then.

The new way to get the money is simple enough, but why even change things up in the first place? Back when the change was announced, Rockstar Games explained that the extra step required of PlayStation owners under the new system would actually be a positive thing since players would get their money instantly instead of waiting up to 72 hours after the new month started.

“PlayStation Plus members enjoying GTA Online on PlayStation 4 will continue to receive GTA$1,000,000 every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5, but starting April 1, 2021, you'll no longer need to wait 72 hours after log in for the GTA$ to hit you Maze Bank account,” Rockstar Games said previously.

You’ve got all month to claim your money, but makes sure you get it as soon as you can if you want to take advantage of this week’s discounts.