GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Big Bonus for Taxi Work, Yacht Discounts, and More

GTA Online‘s new weekly update gives players a ton of money for things like taxi work. There’s really no other game quite like GTA Online. There have been attempts to capture a similar vibe with games like APB Reloaded (which pre-dates GTA Online), but nothing has ever matched the scope and scale of Rockstar’s game. It has carried GTA 5 to become the second best selling game of all-time and has even spun off into its own standalone product. It’s heavily rumored that GTA 6 Online will launch standalone as well, allowing players who don’t have an interest in the story the chance to get a discounted version. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it was put out there by a Rockstar insider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the meantime, fans will have to keep investing their time into GTA Online. Although fans were expecting to play GTA 6 later this year, it was delayed all the way to May 2026. Of course, GTA 6 being delayed isn’t a bad thing as it means Rockstar will have the time to make it as good of a game as it can be. However, it is still a bummer as fans have waited a very long time for this game and it was starting to finally feel like it was close. It’s likely Rockstar will try to bridge the gap by releasing another big GTA Online update or two, but nothing has been announced or teased quite yet. Unfortunately, it’s rumored that GTA Online characters will not carry over to the new game, so all of your ill-gotten gains will be left in Los Santos next year.

gta online

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games has released yet another weekly GTA Online update. As always, there’s a bunch of bonus for completing certain activities. Players can earn triple GTA$ for taxi work while they’ll earn double GTA$ and RP for A Superyacht Life Contact Missions, Shipwrecks, and Tiny Racers. In addition to that, the Annis Euros and the Överflöd Autarch are both 40% off, allowing you to get two flashy cars at a steep discount. Players can also get the Galaxy Super Yacht for 40% as well, which is a great deal for those who don’t have one of these supersized boats.

You can view the full details of this week’s update below.