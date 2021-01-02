Cyberpunk 2077's First DLC Is Releasing Soon

✖

Cyberpunk 2077's first free DLC is releasing soon. The new game from CD Projekt Red hasn't even been out for a full month, yet there's already chatter about DLC, though not only is it of the free variety, but it appears to be of the somewhat inconsequential variety. More specifically, CD Projekt Red has announced that "free DLC" will begin to release sometime during "early 2021." Unfortunately, this is all the specifics the Polish developer provides. Not only does it provide no word of what this DLC will be, but it doesn't say when in early 2021 the DLC will release.

What we do know is that this isn't either of the game's meaty two expansions nor is it the standalone multiplayer experience. How do we know this? Well, because the former two expansions won't be free and because CD Projekt Red hasn't even revealed the game's multiplayer experience yet, and recently suggested it's been put on the backburner as it irons out and improves the core, single-player experience.

While CD Projekt Red hasn't announced what this free DLC will be, we can infer from the free DLC The Witcher 3 got what it will be. If you may remember, CD Projekt Red released a ton of free DLC for The Witcher 3 that added quests, new game plus, and smaller content like weapons and cosmetic items. CD Projekt Red hasn't outright confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will follow the same model, but it did suggest it will be similar and familiar.

(Photo: CDPR)

As noted, the free DLC will start releasing sometime during early 2021, which is vague, but typically suggests sometime between January 1 and April 1. If this is the case, we should be seeing and hearing more of it quite soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here or check out the relevant links below: