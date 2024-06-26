Hades 2 Drops Third Early Access Update With Patch Notes

After a very successful launch, the developers at Supergiant Games have been consistently dropping new updates for Hades 2. The team is currently working on the first major update that's set to come later this year, but released a new minor update, introducing several fixes for all kinds of issues. That includes a boosted drop rate for Duo and Legendary Boons, making them much easier to find during your playthroughs. Finding these can take your build to the next level, so making some of them easier to find should make Hades 2 even more fun to play. Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg for Patch 3 in Hades 2.

Supergiant Games has also gone through key features like the Altar of Ashes and Crossroads Cauldron and buffed specific skills, while introducing a few new ones that should make your character even more powerful. Hades 2 players will also notice that almost every Boon has been tweaked and several new ones have been added to the rotation. There's also a very long list of bug fixes, most of which were suggested by the community.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 3. Hades 2 is available now on PC in early access and will come to consoles once it hits full release.

Hades 2 Update 3 Patch Notes

This patch improves numerous Olympian Boons to further enhance core combat and related choices. It also adds new UI icons, Cauldron incantations, and more. Though we'll continue monitoring your feedback, we're now focusing on our first Major Update slated for later this year. Thank you for playing!

Note: italics indicate changes inspired by community feedback!

General Gameplay

Many Duo Boons and some Legendary Boons should be offered more frequently

Charon's Gold Rewards now include Nightmare after a certain point

Reworked Gathering Tool upgrades; now let you find +1 Elemental Essence for your Infusion Boons

Entering Chaos while in the Mourning Fields no longer causes you to skip a Location in that region

Slightly increased the minimum number of Boons and similar rewards you can find past Erebus

Warding Circles in Erebus now stagger foes that touch them

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Witch's Staff (Circe): indirect damage from Omega Moves now contributes to activating Serenity

Sister Blades (Artemis): you now are immune to hit-stun effects during Riposte

Umbral Flames (Eos): improved Omega Attack tracking, though slightly increased Magick cost and reduced max damage from upgrade path; Attack sequence now continues after using it

Argent Skull (Persephone): now any Cast damage (not just Omega Cast) extends your Omega Special

Altar of Ashes

Rearranged Grasp costs and positions of several Cards; you may need to reset your Arcana loadout

Swapped the names and theming of The Moon and Night

Death: reworked; Omega moves have a chance to deal Critical damage if the last one used was different

The Moon: now costs 0 Grasp but has an Awakening requirement to activate any surrounding Card

The Unseen: improved Magick restoration

Divinity: Awakening requirement expanded to include activating a column of Cards (not just a row)

Origination: now specifies that Curses from different Olympians are required; this is relevant with Demeter, whose Cyclone now is considered a Curse (along with her Freeze)

Crossroads Cauldron

Temporal Fluctuation: new! Lets time-slow effects such as Phase Shift (Selene) work vs. Chronos

Circles of the Moon: new! Activating Warding Circles in Erebus fully charges your Hex

Ashen Memories of Life: new! Whenever you claim rewards of Ash, slightly raise your Life limit

Psychic Slivers of Clarity: new! Whenever you claim rewards of Psyche, slightly raise your Magick limit

Bones of Burnished Bronze: new! Whenever you claim rewards of Bones, gain some Armor

Nectar of Godly Savor: new! Whenever you claim rewards of Nectar, gain +1 Lv. for a random Boon

Keepsakes

White Antler (Artemis): reworked; now provides Critical bonus for one Region, but reduces Life limit

Silken Sash (Arachne): you no longer lose your Armor from this if you switch to a different Keepsake

Moon Beam (Selene): now also causes Selene or a Path of Stars to be offered soon

Olympian Keepsakes are now even more likely to make their respective Olympian Boons appear

Boons & Blessings

Heaven Strike (Zeus): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Heaven Flourish (Zeus): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Storm Ring (Zeus): now deals damage from all Casts (not just Omega Cast)

Ionic Gain (Zeus): reworked; now spawns an Aether Font nearby that fully restores Magick when used

Spirit Surge (Zeus): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Double Strike (Zeus): increased effect chance and bonus from Poms; renamed from Second Strike

Shocking Loss (Zeus): increased effect chance; now activates when foes first take damage

Glorious Disaster (Zeus x Apollo): reduced damage; fixed Magick not deducting correctly

Master Conductor (Zeus x Hephaestus): increased damage

Hera: Slaying a foe now can afflict them with the Hitch Curse and spread that damage accordingly

Sworn Strike (Hera): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Sworn Flourish (Hera): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Engagement Ring (Hera): now also inflicts Hitch when dealing damage, though reduced direct damage to compensate; no longer increases Cast duration

Nexus Sprint (Hera): now damages and inflicts Hitch on unafflicted foes

Born Gain (Hera): increased Primed Magick cost

Keen Intuition (Hera): cut from game; replaced with…

Blood Line (Hera): new! Your Omega Moves also create a damaging rift for an added Magick cost

Bridal Glow (Hera): Boons that are already Heroic can no longer be chosen for this

Soul Mate (Hera x Aphrodite): cut from game; replaced with…

Ecstatic Obsession (Hera x Aphrodite): one foe always has Charm (formerly Aphrodite's Legendary)

Cherished Heirloom (Hera x Demeter): increased power level when upgrading max-rank Keepsakes

Funeral Pyre (Hera x Hestia): cut from game; replaced with…

Elementary Particles (Hera x Hestia): new! Gain +1 each Elemental Essence and an Infusion Boon for it

Wave Strike (Poseidon): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Tidal Ring (Poseidon): new! Your Casts also immediately hit foes in front of you with a splash

Geyser Spout (Poseidon): now a second-tier Cast Boon; renamed from Geyser Ring

Crashing Wave (Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with…

Splash Fount (Poseidon): new! Your Omega Moves also create a watery blast near the first damaged foe

Ocean's Bounty (Poseidon): merged with Sunken Treasure, which was removed as a stand-alone Boon

Water Fitness (Poseidon): effect now scales with each Water Essence

King Tide (Poseidon): increased size bonus and damage bonus

Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo): increased damage

Natural Selection (Poseidon x Demeter): increased chance of improved Rarity

Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia): increased damage

Nova Strike (Apollo): increased bonus from Rarity and Poms of Power

Solar Ring (Apollo): reworked; now inflicts Daze and deals a burst of damage

Prominence Flare (Apollo): now a second-tier Cast Boon; renamed from the earlier Solar Ring

Lucid Gain (Apollo): reworked; now restores Magick if you are standing in your Casts when they expire

Perfect Image (Apollo): reworked; damage bonus now resets if you avoid taking damage for a duration

Torrential Downpour (Apollo x Demeter): cut from game; replaced with…

Boreal Gust (Apollo x Demeter): new! While standing in Cyclones, you randomly fire damaging gales

Stellar Slam (Apollo x Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…

Rude Awakening (Apollo x Hephaestus): new! Hephaestus blasts clear Daze and deal more damage

Tranquil Gain (Demeter): now restores Magick based on a percentage of your current total

Gale Force (Demeter): your Cast's Cyclone now can follow you if you also have Local Climate

Frosty Veneer (Demeter): now scales with Water Essence rather than Earth; renamed from Coarse Grit

Aphrodite: Increased power and duration of her Weak Curse

Rapture Ring (Aphrodite): now deals damage as it drags foes in

Passion Rush (Aphrodite): reworked; now deals damage when you press Dash and again when you stop pressing Dash; renamed from Passion Dash

Glamour Gain (Aphrodite): now makes all nearby foes Weak, rather than one randomly

Shameless Attitude (Aphrodite): reworked; the damage bonus doubles if you haven't lost much Life

Wispy Wiles (Aphrodite): effect now scales with each Air Essence

Heartthrobs from Aphrodite now spawn behind Melinoë and no longer detonate on obstacles

Nervous Wreck (Aphrodite): new Legendary! Inflicting Weak inflicts other random Curses

Soft Caress (Aphrodite x Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…

Love Handles (Aphrodite x Hephaestus): new! Hephaestus blasts also create Heartthrobs

Burning Desire (Aphrodite x Hestia): cut from game; replaced with…

Hot Flash (Aphrodite x Hestia): new! Scorch does not diminish as it deals damage to Weak foes

Hephaestus: Improved activation speed of the Vent Curse

Volcanic Flourish (Hephaestus): improved blast recharge time

Anvil Ring (Hephaestus): no longer reduces Cast size

Fine Tuning (Hephaestus): significantly increased bonus to upgraded Aspects

Tough Trade (Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…

Grand Caldera (Hephaestus): new! Hephaestus blasts become even bigger and stronger

Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia): timing to activate the multi-blast effect now less restrictive

Hestia: Increased damage rate of the Scorch Curse

Flame Strike (Hestia): increased Scorch damage

Flame Flourish (Hestia): increased bonus from Poms of Power

Smolder Ring (Hestia): increased Scorch damage

Controlled Burn (Hestia): increased damage

Glowing Coal (Hestia): increased damage

Hearth Gain (Hestia): reworked; now restores Magick when you hit with your Attack or Special

Pyro Technique (Hestia): no longer a Legendary Boon; now can scale with Rarity and Poms of Power

Fire Extinguisher (Hestia): cut from game; replaced with…

Highly Flammable (Hestia): new! Inflicting Scorch on a foe for the first time inflicts more

Spontaneous Combustion (Hestia): cut from game; replaced with…

Fire Walk (Hestia): new Legendary! You take minimal fire damage, and leave flames where you Sprint

Swift Strike (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with…

Nimble Limbs (Hermes): new! Your Attack, Special, and Cast are faster

Swift Flourish (Hermes): cut from game; replaced with…

Nimble Mind (Hermes): new! Your Omega Moves are faster

Silver Streak (Artemis): increased damage

Easy Shot (Artemis): increased damage

First Blood (Artemis): increased Critical chance

Lethal Snare (Artemis): increased Critical chance

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Executioner's Chop (Axe): no longer prevents you from striking if you have insufficient Magick

Possessed Array (Skull): blast-on-retrieval effect now automatically uses some Magick

Hexes of Selene

Phase Shift: reduced Magick-spend requirement; slightly reduced effect duration; fixed text incorrectly stating this duration; now works vs. Chronos, after a certain point…

Total Eclipse: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement

Dark Side: increased ability damage; slightly reduced Magick-spend requirement

Lunar Ray: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; improved targeting using gamepad controls

Moon Water: slightly reduced Magick-spend requirement

As part of these changes, you can no longer recharge Hexes while their effects are still ongoing

Path of Stars

Growth (Dark Side): new! Makes your Hex passively recharge over time

Preparation (Total Eclipse): new! Start Encounters with your Hex partially charged

Extinction (Twilight Curse): reduced effectiveness

Upgrades of Sublime quality now also raise your Hex's recharge cost (to compensate for many recharge costs having been reduced; Hexes should now be more usable throughout each night)

Well of Charon

Breath of Eros: new! Similar to the now-cut Soft Caress (Aphrodite x Hephaestus), this causes the next instance of damage you would take to instead restore that much Life

Foes & Encounters

Infernal Cerberus: various adjustments to better align how scary he is with how scary he looks

Charybdis: improved visibility in this encounter

Hippo: reduced how long they tend to retreat after attacking

Harpy Talon: reduced frequency of wind vortex attack

Heracles: reduced average number of foes you'll face in this Encounter

Icarus: reduced average number of foes you'll face in this Encounter

Level Design & Environments

You now can use Change of Fate to alter the reward vs. Charybdis in the Rift of Thessaly

A certain Location in Tartarus no longer immediately fires a trap at Melinoë as soon as she enters

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Updated some Prophecy fulfillment requirements based on above changes to Boons

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Panic: reduced penalty to Magick at the start of Encounters

Menus & UI

Added UI icons for Boons of Artemis

Added UI icons for Blessings and Curses of Chaos

Added UI icons for Gifts of Narcissus

Added UI icons for Blessings of Echo

Added UI icons for Boons of Hades

Added UI icons for Curses of Medea

Added UI icons for Enchantments of Circe

Added UI icons for Offerings of Icarus

Added UI icons for effects such as Grave Thirst, Chthonic Fate, and Special Order

Added borders to upgrade icons on the Path of Stars screen

Damage preview from Hestia's Scorch Curse now appears on Guardian Life Bars

In the Past Deeds screen, cleared Chaos Trials no longer appear as failures

Improved legibility of damage numbers on the Victory Screen that shows when you prevail

Clarified when clear conditions for certain Fated List Prophecies are listed on more than one page

You now can press Esc to exit the map view while using City of Ephyra Bat Cages

Updated content of Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes in cases where it repeats

Art & Visual FX

New visuals for Solar Ring (Apollo)

Music & SFX

Added SFX for when the benefit from Mint Condition (Hephaestus) is about to expire

Miscellaneous

Improved performance in the Rift of Thessaly on systems close to the minimum system requirement

All timers now pause while using the City of Ephyra Bat Cages

Improved visibility of visual FX when Demeter is spurned in Trial of the Gods encounters

Adjusted names of several Boons

Made some optimizations to save files

Bug Fixes

Fixed Daedalus Hammers sometimes being offered on the very first night, introduced in Patch 2

Fixed the deadliest attack of Chronos being easier to evade than intended, introduced in Patch 2

Fixed Vow of Abandon not deactivating The Swift Runner (Arcana)

Fixed certain Moonstone Axe moves not playing their correct animations if queued up

Fixed cases where Moonstone Axe Omega Special could be used repeatedly after a Dash

Fixed incorrect damage in some cases using Witch's Staff (Circe) and Silver Streak (Artemis)

Fixed interaction between Witch's Staff (Momus) and Exceptional Talent (Apollo)

Fixed Sister Blades (Artemis) Parry effect not activating as expected after choosing a Boon

Fixed Sister Blades (Artemis) visual FX not syncing with when it recharges

Fixed interaction between Umbral Flames (Eos) and Split Spark (Daedalus)

Fixed interaction between Frosty Veneer (Demeter) and Engraved Pin (Moros)

Fixed interaction between [b]Howling Soul (Hades) [/]and Orchestration (Night Curse – Selene)

Fixed Blitz effects from Zeus not reliably activating Origination (Arcana)

Fixed interaction between Storm Ring (Zeus) and time-slowing effects such as Phase Shift (Selene)

Fixed Air Quality (Zeus) not affecting [b]Suffering on Sight (Medea)

Fixed Double Up (Poseidon) sometimes doubling unique valuables from early encounters with Eris

Fixed Rarify not working on Quick Buck (Hermes)

Fixed Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia) not showing Hestia's symbol in the Offerings list

Fixed Magick regeneration effects from Chaos not working together as expected

Fixed Lunar Ray (Selene) sometimes not dealing damage at very close range

Fixed Night Bloom (Selene) preventing certain moves from working; fixed error in the description

Fixed Gold Purse (Charon) not displaying as having Expired when expected

Fixed Change of Fate unexpectedly becoming unavailable after using Hexes near exits

Fixed cases where using Change of Fate on a Boon near an exit also unexpectedly altered the exit

Fixed Sea-Serpents sometimes becoming invisible

Fixed Headmistress Hecate's Lunar Ray attack becoming invisible if blocked

Fixed Headmistress Hecate's Lunar Ray attack sometimes tracking Melinoë unexpectedly

Fixed an issue activating Engraved Pin (Moros) during the phase change in the battle vs. Chronos

Fixed Heracles sometimes rudely vanishing during Gift interactions

Fixed Chronos likewise sometimes rudely vanishing in the middle of conversations

Fixed Chronos also sometimes rudely chiding you on successive Encounters in Tartarus

Fixed an extra reward sometimes appearing unexpectedly in Charon's Shop in Tartarus

Fixed an issue where Nemesis could drop rewards too far away in the Mourning Fields

Fixed Eris sometimes leaving Rubbish in the Crossroads even while absent

Fixed Odysseus commenting on the Garden while preoccupied in the Taverna

Fixed cases where Omega Moves could be used in the Training Grounds without enough Magick

Fixed instances where you could not Sprint after using Dash to interrupt certain moves

Fixed Frinos Strength Bonds not scaling properly

Fixed Frinos overreacting after clearing all the witches summoned by Headmistress Hecate

Fixed Toula dozing peacefully amid Burning Oil Slicks in the

Fixed Shrines of Hermes sometimes offering fewer items than expected

Fixed quitting the game unexpectedly negating Spark of Ixion (Charon) damage protection

Fixed an issue in the Altar of Ashes trying to navigate to the Grasp gauge from the bottom row

Fixed control mapping overlap between Rarify and Offerings commands on the Boon Choice menu

Fixed discrepancies in how seconds and milliseconds displayed in certain timers

Fixed background artwork appearing unexpectedly during Fishing Pier scenes in the Crossroads

Fixed Rod of Fishing indicator sometimes remaining visible after you miss your mark

Fixed Olympian portrait positions if you spurned them and fail in a Trial of the Gods encounter

Fixed Reagent Sensing (Cauldron) not detecting Darkness

Fixed cases where Melinoë did not appear to switch weapons as expected in the Training Grounds

Fixed an issue where you could senselessly squander your Rarify effect on the Spare Wealth offering

Fixed text overlap issue when a Hex's recharge cost was reduced

Fixed further miscellaneous issues when playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed several text and voiceover errors

Fixed various rare crashes

Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

'Late Classical writers identify Artemis and Hecate to some degree with the moon, but it is not certain how ancient this connection is.'

~Crowell's Handbook of Classical Mythology (E. Tripp)