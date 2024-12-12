Half-Life 3 Trending Ahead of Rumored Game Awards Reveal

The 2024 Game Awards is rumored to be bringing the heat. The yearly awards show is gaming’s premier destination for announcements, updates, and all things new in the industry. While expectations run high every single year, a few comments from industry insiders have fans buzzing with anticipation. From GTA VI to a Bloodborne remaster, wild speculation is running rampant. The hour is drawing close, however, and fans are doing their best to manifest a Half-Life 3 announcement when things get underway.

A new entry into Valve’s mind-bending first person shooter franchise has been a pipedream for gamers since the release of Half-Life 2 in November 2004. There have been scattered additions to the franchise since then, but with HL2’s twenty year anniversary passing us by last month, the call to finish Gordon Freeman’s story is echoing louder than ever across social media.

In fact, the hype is still strong enough to take over X’s (formerly known as Twitter) trending topics. Even one of gaming’s biggest names has bought in on the hype.

“First year where I’m not at the game awards in ages,” Irish YouTube star Jacksepticeye said. “If they announce Half-Life 3 tonight at it I’m gonna lose it.”

Half-Life 3 will have to answer a lot of questions after the big twist of half life: alyx.

“It’d be hilarious if they announced Half-Life 3 today and it’s VR exclusive,” Roger Pokorny (Editor, Kinda Funny) also joked.

Virtual reality certainly isn’t out of the question for the next iteration. Half-Life: Alyx hit the VR market in 2020 and drew huge praise for its innovation in the burgeoning medium. That game took home awards, critical praise, and generally set the standard for VR games going forward. It’s unlikely for Half-Life 3 to be entirely tied to VR no matter when it comes out, but compatibility might well be on the table. After all, Valve didn’t pull punches in the last entry. What could have been a skippable gimmick turned out to be a polished experience that advanced Half-Life’s winding narrative with masterful precision.

The VR Half-Life experience, half-life alyx.

Still, all of this is simply speculation. Valve has been tightlipped about Half-Life in general since the release of Half-Life Episode 2 in 2007. Fans would love to wrap up some of these long-standing mysteries (especially after Alyx left off on such a head-scratching note), but there’s no way to know if it’s in the cards. Valve certainly likes to take its time with this franchise. Still, it’s good to see the fire hasn’t died. The people yet crave answers.

The 2024 Game Awards kicks off at 7:30 pm ET, and there’s only one way to find out if fans are getting their wish or not. There’s sure to be some surprises worth watching either way. If this is your first time tuning in for The Game Awards, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide on how to watch the stream, all of this years awards nominees, and get a sneak peek at what to expect from It Takes Two developer Hazelight Games during the show.