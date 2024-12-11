It Takes Two Developer to Reveal Next Game at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are theoretically all about recognizing the games players loved in the past year, but they’re well known for offering a glimpse into what lies ahead. In between awards honoring games for sound design, gameplay, and more, developers vie for coveted slots to show off what’s next. New game announcements, trailers, and more await fans who tune in for the livestream. And this year, The Game Awards will include a first look at what’s next from It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s been over three years since the release of It Takes Two, yet the game remains a favorite recommendation for couch co-op. That’s no surprise, given the game’s impressive sales record and Game of the Year trophy from its release year. Now, the developer has confirmed they’re ready to show us what’s next with a teaser-filled announcement… that they’ll be making an announcement during The Game Awards.

No doubt, fans were eager for some hints as to what’s coming next from Hazelight when the video went live. But if they expect anything other than good-natured fake-outs, they’ll be disappointed. The video features an MTV cribs style walkthrough of Hazelight Studios, led by Game Director Josef Fares. He’s quick to show off It Takes Two’s many awards trophies from The Game Awards in 2021, including Best Multiplayer and Best Family game alongside the coveted GOTY crown.

Cody and May gaming in It Takes Two

As we follow Fares throughout his day, there are many moments where he just might let something slip about Hazelight’s next game. But while we see the motion capture room, art designers at work, and more, no actual glimpses of the game itself are revealed. Every time, the camera pans at the last moment. Basically, the video is a brilliant way to get everyone excited about the team’s work without actually revealing a single thing about the game in question.

Hazelight Games Set to Finally Unveil Their Next Project

At the end of the video, we learn the reason for being so coy – Hazelight Studios will be making their big announcement about their next game at The Game Awards this Thursday, December 12th. And Fares is confident that this game will enjoy the success of their previous beloved title, saying “It’s impossible not to be cocky when you have a game like this in front of you.”

Despite the video’s tongue-in-cheek avoidance of any real game secrets, players are searching for any clues as to what this announcement will bring. One eagle-eyed viewer spotted the year 2025 on a screen in the background, to which Hazelight’s X account responded “Oh no! Who put that there…” with a winking emoji. So while that’s not exactly confirmation of a 2025 release date, it certainly makes it seem more likely.

Aside from a few attempts to glean clues, most gamers are just really excited to see what’s next. “Whatever it is, I’m in” says one fan, while another says “Don’t know what to expect but I already know it will be good.” Clearly, Hazelight Studios has earned the trust of their fans with previous titles, and people are ready to get hyped with nary a concrete details about the upcoming game. That said, many are hoping to see another stellar co-op title like It Takes Two to add to their regular rotation.

The reveal from Hazelight Studios will air during The Game Awards livestream on Thursday, December 11th from 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM EST.