Halloween Tabletop Guide: 17 Games Perfect for a Spooky Good Time

It's almost Halloween, and that means it's also almost time to throw your yearly Halloween party or just invite some friends over for a small get-together full of scary movies, amazing decorations, and ridiculous amounts of candy. While you can certainly just sit back and watch some classic horror films or share ghost stories, this would also be a perfect time to bring out a perfect board game for the season, but if you don't exactly know where to start, we've got you absolutely covered. We've compiled a list of 17 games that will bring all sorts of fun to your next spooky game night, ranging from the more complex and lengthy to fast-paced experiences that are a breeze to learn, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide. Some of these games might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Halloween, but even if they aren't based on a typically frightening IP or concept, they still might fit a Halloween game night and send everyone home wanting to jump right back in down the road. The price of these games also run the gamut, so whether you've got some disposable income or are looking for the most bang for your buck, we've got something that should fit what you're looking for. You can check out all of the games starting on the next slide. Will you be picking any of these up, and which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Larger Experiences (Photo: ComicBook) These games are perfect for the player who isn't afraid of devoting a few hours to an immersive experience, and typically these types of games take up quite a bit of space on the table and have no shortage of depth. They do take a bit longer to learn sometimes and there can be a learning curve, but those who dive in will not regret it. Games that fit this category perfectly include My Father's Work, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, The Hunger, Rear Window, and Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein, and you can check out full descriptions and where to pick up a copy below! Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein – Available Here "Taking place 20 years after the events in Mary Shelley's classic novel, Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein is a game of competitive monster creation for 2-4 players. Each player takes on the role of a scientist racing to construct a viable living being to satisfy the mad obsession of their mysterious benefactor. Strategic placement of assistants across the city of Paris allows you to research scientific findings, charge your Leyden jars and scavenge the local cemeteries and morgues for materials needed to perfect your craft. Once a player succeeds in bringing their creature to life, or after twelve rounds have elapsed, the game ends and the player with the most victory points fulfills Frankenstein's dark legacy, for good or ill..." The Hunger – Available Here "Vampires awake from their torpor as the eternal roses are blooming. You have until sunrise to run to the labyrinth and pick the most beautiful bloom, hunting for humans on your way, tempting familiars into helping you, and increasing your powers to become the most notorious vampire. The Hunger is a race where each player will have to optimize their card deck, hunt humans to gain victory points, fulfill secret missions, and eventually acquire a rose and return to the castle before sunrise. The more you hunt, the slower both you and your deck become, which will make it harder and harder to get back before daybreak. Can you become the most notorious vampire? Or will you burn to ashes at sunrise?" Rear Window – Available Here "Carefully observe strange clues and ominous patterns in the things going on in the apartments across the way. There are parties, knives, a saw, bickering, laughing, music...and a mysterious trunk. Do you detect a murder? Or is the secret, private world of the neighbors planting frightening ideas in your mind?" (Photo: Renegade) Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar – Available Here "Welcome to Isla Nublar, where you and other scientists, dreamers, and schemers will build an attraction like no other. Take on the role of visionaries John Hammond and Simon Masrani, visiting scientists Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm, sharp-minded park personnel Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu, and many more, each playing a vital part in the island's legacy. Together, you will transform Isla Nublar into an astonishing paradise where awe-struck visitors encounter creatures never before seen by human eyes. Decide where to build park facilities, dinosaur enclosures, and guest attractions. And keep employees and visitors safe from the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex, colossal Brachiosaurus, clever Velociraptor, and other threats. Play through 12 thrilling adventures in which you'll customize an entirely unique game board and breed new dinosaurs you cannot unmake. Your team's fateful choices will have a lasting impact, creating your own Isla Nublar story. Your experience will culminate in an endlessly replayable game of your own creation." My Father's Work – Available Here "In My Father's Work, 2-4 players play competing mad scientists entrusted with a page from their father's journal, along with a large estate in which to perform their devious experiments. Players earn points by completing Experiments, aiding the Town in its endeavors, and hopefully completing their Father's Work in this app-driven branching-narrative game." prevnext

Licensed Gems (Photo: ComicBook) There are more and more licensed board games these days, and thankfully there are quite a few that deliver an amazing experience in the larger-than-life worlds you hold so dear. Franchises like Star Wars, Disney, Five Nights at Freddy's, Marvel, and more are now available in a variety of tabletop games, and fans of those franchises are in for a treat if they give these games a shot. For our list, we recommend Five Nights at Freddy's – Night of Frights, Star Wars Villainous, Marvel Zombicide's Hero Resistance Retail box, and Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Thrills and Chills Expansion, and you can check out all the details below. Five Nights at Freddy's – Night of Frights – Available Here "Creep through the restaurant gathering items. Make yourself scarier and get to the security office. The first player to capture the guard wins! Includes four detailed, painted figures of Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and Freddy Fazbear!

Packaged in a thematic pizza box with a window to display the figures.

Players take on the roles of the iconic animatronics stalking the pizzeria at night.

Compete to collect pizza and cake, use your unique abilities, and out-scare the other animatronics.

Suspenseful push-your-luck gameplay keeps everyone guessing until one player captures the guard!" Star Wars Villainous – Available Here "In Villainous, you'll play as an iconic Star Wars™ Villain. Choose Darth Vader™, Kylo Ren™, General Grievous™, Asajj Ventress™, or Moff Gideon™. Each Villain has a unique objective and abilities based on their story and abilities. You'll also meddle with your opponents by playing forcing them to face off against Jedi and heroes like Luke Skywalker™, Han Solo™, Princess Leia™, the Mandalorian™, and Ahsoka Tano™. Star Wars Villainous uses the award-winning Villainous game system with added elements to fully immerse players in the Star Wars galaxy. Deploy iconic ships and transports like TIE Fighters™ as you engage with the Millennium Falcon™. Use Ambition to power your Villain's unique abilities, whether you're playing as a Force user, leader, or manipulator." (Photo: The Op) Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Thrills and Chills Expansion – Available Here "Take your combat skills in Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances to all new levels with the Thrills and Chills expansion pack! Jack Skellington, The Horned King, and Mother Gothel wield new attacks and abilities true to their twisted characters to bring fright and might to the Arena's already epic battles. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is the ultimate PvP tabletop game for Disney and Pixar fans and gamers where players can build teams out of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains and compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game." Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance – Available Now "COOPERATIVE GAME: Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance is a strategy game where 1-4 players control the last surviving superheroes facing off against zombie heroes and the zombie hordes controlled by the game itself. HOW TO PLAY: The goal of this adult game is to complete mission objectives, defeat your enemies, & rescue endangered bystanders. Work together & push their powers to the limit so you can put an end to the zombie apocalypse!" prevnext

New Player Friendly (Photo: ComicBook) There will actually be quite a bit of crossover in the New Player Friendly section, as several games in this category also take advantage of big licenses like Disney and Stranger Things. These games however are perfect for more party style atmospheres, offering enough depth to be brought out in just about any situation even outside of a bigger gathering, and they all embrace the Halloween season. For this list we've chosen Disney The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits – Magic Kingdom Park Edition, Hocus Pocus The Game, Funko Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks & Wits Card Game, and Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer. You can find all the details below. Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits: Magic Kingdom Park Edition – Available Here "Disney's beloved The Haunted Mansion comes to life-err, death-in this hauntingly fun family board game! Roam the Endless Hallway to contract the happy haunts that reside in the mysterious manor's many rooms. Look alive as you encounter familiar ghosts from the attraction, including the Bride and Organist from the Attic. Enlist the help of Madame Leota in the Séance Room but avoid the Hitchhiking Ghosts who move around the Mansion haunting visitors with their ghastly appearance. Travelers beware, become too "haunted" and you just might end up becoming the Mansion's newest resident! Inspired by the Gothic-style iteration of the iconic mansion, the Magic Kingdom Park edition features new artwork from Walt Disney World as well as special glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts and a commemorative 50th anniversary foil seal – making it ideal for Disney fans, families, and collectors." Disney Hocus Pocus: The Game – Available Here "Made with thoughtful design, the Game encourages playful development. In this cooperative card game, players work together to protect Salem's children and stop the Sanderson sisters from completing their wicked potion before the sun rises. Play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way!" Funko Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks & Wits Card Game – Available Here "The Sanderson Sisters have risen again, and only Max, Dani, and Allison can stop them! Split into two teams-Kids versus Witches-and work together to outsmart your opponents with clever card play. Get the ghastly spellbook before the black flame candle burns out to win!" Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer – Available Here "The Mind Flayer is creating an army of Possessed people to invade Earth, and some of you are already under its control... Stay vigilant and make sure it doesn't attack you or your friends! In Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer, two teams are going head-to-head: Sane versus Possessed characters. As a Sane character, resist the Mind Flayer's attacks to win the game. As a Possessed character, make sure all Sane players are Possessed or knocked out by the end of the game." prevnext

Off The Beaten Path (Photo: ComicBook) Now for something a little off the beaten path. For a party game experience that embraces the world of dating with a spooky twist and a more adult tone, Hasbro's Love Is Dead might just be up your alley. The game has you trying to match with Boos by playing trait cards that fit their traits but you can also sabotage other players. If that isn't what you're looking for, Echoes: The Microchip from Ravensburger might be a good fit, as you'll immerse yourself in a mystery and will need to rely on sound clues to finish the story and reach the story's conclusion. You can find all the details on both games below. Love Is Dead – Available Here "These days, dating can be downright scary. Seriously, who wants to get ghosted? Inspired by modern dating themes, the Love is Dead game is a light strategy party card game for adults and teens. Players compete to match with Boos in the dating pool by playing Trait cards that correspond to the Boo's traits. Will you match with AJ who's only looking for a date to their cousin's funeral? Or Niah, who'll ghost you just for being an Aries? (Talk about a horror-scope.) Fasten your sheet-belt because other players could be going after the same Boos! In this 2-5 player card game for ages 13 and up, opponents can play negative cards, like Dealbreakers, to sabotage one another. Once a player matches with 3 Boos, the game is over -- the player who scores the most points from their matches wins!" Echoes: The Microchip – Available Here "In echoes , a new and highly immersive audio mystery series from Ravensburger, players use a deck of illustrated cards and spine – tingling sound clues to complete a story and solve a mystery. In the far future, civilization is lying in ruins, and the echoes of the past hide the tragic story of its downfall. See whether you can uncover the truth. Playing echoes Players will need a free companion app to play echoes . Install the app and use your camera to scan cards and play the audio clues associated with each illustration. Each echoes story is comprised of six chapters. Each chapter starts with a chapter marker tile followed by three story cards. Players solve indi vidual chapters first, then work together to put the chapters in order. When players think they have a chapter solved, they can use the app to check. The app will tell them how many cards belong in the chapter and whether the cards are in the right order. When a chapter is solved successfully, the app will give an overview with additional details added, helping the players understand and solve the overall story. Finally, when each chapter is pieced together successfully, players put the complete tale in order. When they have solved the mystery, they can listen to an epilogue that completes the story!" prevnext