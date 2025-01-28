Halo and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reportedly Almost Had a Collaboration

Halo and Call of Duty are two of the most iconic first-person shooter series in all of gaming. The two have remained separate entities since the beginning, but fans have always speculated about a crossover. Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo series has appeared in other series before, notably in Fortnite, but has never joined forces with Call of Duty. Well, fans have recently learned of the possibility of the two collaborating, and it has certainly sparked excitement among both communities. That said, the Halo and Call of Duty crossover leak did come with some sad news that quickly shattered this newfound hope.

According to a report by TheGhostOfHope, Modern Warfare III was initially meant to feature an extensive crossover with Halo. It would have brought iconic maps, and possibly skins, from the legendary sci-fi shooter into the world of Call of Duty.

These plans were ultimately scrapped, leaving fans disappointed and with nothing but speculation about what could have been. Reports indicate Microsoft shot the collaboration down, which seems in line with the canceled Halo and DOOM crossover. Still, with Microsoft purchasing Activision, the developer behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it would seem easy to implement this crossover.

Some would argue Halo’s sci-fi and fantasy elements don’t fit into Call of Duty, but the series has evolved from its grounded military setting to include more fantastical elements. Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has clearly shown there is room to expand beyond the realistic approach Call of Duty has used in the past.

It seems unlikely anything will ever come of this collaboration since the project has been canceled, but some fans still hold onto hope. There are numerous iconic and classic maps across the Halo series that fans would love to see in Call of Duty.

Leaker TheGhostOfHope claims to have screenshots of the collaboration but did not share them online. The leaker teased at possibly sharing them at a later date, and fans were eager to see what the crossover could have looked like. Halo has multiple maps that would fit perfectly into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, making it hard to say what maps were likely to be added.

After Halo Infinite and the Halo TV show, many fans of the series have wondered what is next. Leaks indicate a release of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Nintendo Switch 2, but there is nothing concrete to support this. After this Call of Duty cancellation, Halo’s future appears to be in a weird position.

The Halo and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III crossover that almost was has left fans dreaming of what could have been. Combining the creative minds of both series could have been big for both series, but now we will never know. It remains unclear why the crossover was shot down, but it could have been due to any number of reasons.