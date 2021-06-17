Halo Infinite's First Multiplayer Season Will Involve Halo Reach

✖

343 Industries has finally lifted the veil on all things related to Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer this week. While only a few days ago we had yet to even see this aspect of the game in action, 343 has now revealed a ton of new footage for the PvP mode to go along with a number of different details. In addition to all of this information, we have also learned that the game's first season of content when it launches will tie back in with another prominent entry in the Halo saga.

In a post written by Creative Director Joseph Staten, it was outlined when 343 Industries plans to do for Halo Infinite's multiplayer when the game first releases. While launch will obviously be the title's first big step, Staten said that this will merely be the ground floor of what Infinite will become. "Even though launch is a huge moment, it’s just the beginning of Halo Infinite’s Great Journey (sorry, I couldn’t help myself). A major focus for our team is the content we’ll deliver after the game has shipped, and work has already started on our first year of content — and beyond," Staten said.

Speaking more specifically to what some of that future content might look like, Staten went on to outline what the team currently has in store for Season 1. Specifically, this inaugural season will incorporate elements from Halo Reach. "You saw some examples of that effort in our Multiplayer Trailer, with tons of Spartan customization options that will be part of our very first season, Heroes of Reach, including a super-sweet Yoroi Spartan," Staten explained. "And in case you were wondering, the Yoroi armor is free and you can unlock it just by playing events in Season 1."

Even though we don't know a whole lot more about Season 1 of Halo Infinite at this very moment, the fact that it's being called Heroes of Reach definitely indicates that we should see some familiar gear showing up at the very least. Reach as a whole has been somewhat relevant in recent years thanks to its addition to Halo: The Master Chief Collection not too long ago, but I imagine that many fans won't be upset to see one of the most popular Halo games crossing over with Infinite in some manner.

When it comes to the actual launch of Halo Infinite, the game still doesn't have a release date but it's set to hit store shelves later this holiday season. It will be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC whenever it does finally release.