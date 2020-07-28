Halo Infinite Developer Warns Not to Mess With Brutes

✖

Halo Infinite may not have next-gen graphics on Xbox Series X, but the game has something better: advanced AI. And what does this advanced AI allow for? It allows for Brutes to pick up Grunts and throw them at you. You know what games didn't have this feature? Halo 5, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 2, Halo 1, or any other Halo spin-off games.

"The biggest thing you get with the Brutes that you don't generally see is that they pick up Grunts and throw them at the player," said Hook while speaking to VGC. "Could an Elite do that? No! A Brute could definitely do that."

According to Grunt, this is just one example of the game's advanced AI, which will be resourceful and strategic against the player.

"The Grunt toss is one of the key elements where you see the AI starting to take advantage of the sandbox that you haven't seen before," added Grunt. "So you still have that great feeling of the AI taking advantage of shields and cover that was pretty critical to the Halo experience that we've had in the past, but we wanted to give them more. We wanted to give them more awareness of the sandbox itself and be able to use it. Don't be surprised if you see an AI go grab a different weapon to take you out."

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, and there probably won't be until we get a release date for the console, which should happen in the next month or so. Meanwhile, there have been demands from fans to delay the game for a variety of reasons, but at this point, that seems unlikely. It's THE big Xbox Series X launch game.

