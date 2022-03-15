Halo Infinite Mid-Season Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new mid-season update has been released for Halo Infinite Season 1, and it promises a number of welcome improvements for players. As a result of today’s update, players can expect to see audio improvements, fixes to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, stability improvements on Xbox One, and more. Most notably, several improvements have been made to the game’s anti-cheat measures, which should come as welcome news. Cheating has been a big problem in the game, so hopefully this will make a difference! Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Resolved Issues

Many improvements come from Halo Insiders feedback and Halo Support tickets submitted by our community. Thank you for participating and please keep submitting tickets!

GLOBAL

First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

The following sound effects are louder in the audio mix for both multiplayer and campaign: Enemies throwing grenades The Needler’s supercombine Player Ravager completing its charge

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consolesincluding increased reliability of reconnecting to Halo Infinite’smultiplayer and customization services. Players who have purchased HaloInfinite’s campaign digitally should also see less prompts to purchaseCampaign after using Quick Resume.

Players who did not receive an Achievement after completing itsrequirements should see it unlock after updating and launching HaloInfinite.

Improvements to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) output on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Color accuracy improvements when playing on a PC with an AMD GPU andFreeSync capable monitor(s). If you want to play with HDR enabled,ensure it is enabled HDR in Windows and the AMD RadeonSoftware/Settings.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Launching Halo Infinite with an out-of-date PC graphics driver will now direct players to download Halo Support’s recommended drivers.

PCs with Intel Integrated Graphics hardware may experience less graphical corruptions. Intel Integrated Graphics are below Halo Infinite’s minimum system specifications. Gameplay on this hardware may be functional but is likely not performant.



MULTIPLAYER

Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Sound effects for receiving damage as well as enemy footsteps and gunfire are now louder in multiplayer’s audio mix.

The Combat Sensor’s range has increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in Big Team Battle (BTB).

Added new telemetry to help our developers gather more informationon shot registration issues. Read the development team’s in-depthanalysis of these issues and their plans for future mitigations: Halo Infinite’s Online Experience.

After receiving a matchmaking ban, players can select the Playbutton in any matchmaking playlist to see when their ban will end. Thisexpiration time will be in the MM/DD/YY format and PT time. For more information on Halo Infinite bans and how to submit a ban appeal, see How to Appeal a Ban.

The Optimal Polish Initiated armor coating is now available for allplayers who have submitted a valid code on Halo Waypoint. Moreinformation about this promotional offer can be found at OPI’s blog. If you encounter any issues with this promotion, contact amazonhelp@opixboxrewards.com.

Players standing on destroyed vehicles will no longer experience stuttering or desyncs.

Matchmaking playlists now reflect accurate Estimated Wait times.

The Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) will now reflect the correct winning team after online matches.

CAMPAIGN

Improvements to Campaign’s save system to prevent data loss.

Interactive items, such as uncollected audio logs and ammo crates,now have their intended sound and visual effects after completing theCampaign’s final mission.

The description of Forerunner Artifacts now appears correctly when playing in a language other than English.

Known Issues

This update includes two new known issues:

Local Area Network (LAN) servers cannot be started from the in-game menus. LAN servers can be started on Steam by launching Halo Infinite with the following launch options: -server -console -lan This workaround is currently only available for Steam. This issue only affects starting a LAN server on PC. Joining a LAN server in-game works as expected on all platforms.

The Bot Bootcamp matchmaking playlist has an inaccurate EstimatedWait time. Actual wait times may vary but should be much shorter thanthe listed Estimated Wait.

Cheating in online shooters has been a major issue over the last few months, not just in Halo Infinite, but in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, as well. It remains to be seen whether these improvements will make a difference, but hopefully fans will have a much more pleasant experience with the game as a result!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

