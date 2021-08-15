Halo Infinite Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature Will Be Missing at Launch

✖

Xbox and 343 Industries have confirmed Halo Infinite will be missing a fan-favorite feature when it launches later this year via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the bad news does come with a sprinkle of good news, which is that it hasn't been permanently axed, and will rather be added to the game sometime post-launch, or at least there's a chance it will be.

More specifically, when you finally download and play Halo Infinite this holiday season, don't expect to melee other players in the back and perform an Assassination, as they aren't currently in the game due to gameplay reasons.

Word of the temporary cut comes the way of a senior mission designer on the game, Tom French, who reveals the feature has been cut because of the gameplay disadvantage associated with the move, noting that most players just turn them off.

"[Assassinations] are not in for launch. We actually really love assassinations... but what happens at a lot of levels is people just turn them off because there's a gameplay disadvantage to it," said French.

Right now, there's no word when players can expect the feature to return, but French says it won't be until the team figures out how to make them more meaningful.

Halo Infinite is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. At launch, its multiplayer will be free-to-play and available to everyone, but its single-player campaign will be locked behind the usual paywall. Below, you can read more about this campaign:

"The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet," reads an official pitch of the game's campaign. "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself."

