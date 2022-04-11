Halo: The Master Chief Collection Gets Massive Update Adding New Game Mode

343 Industries has today released a substantial new patch for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. While many Halo fans might currently be more focused on Halo Infinite or the ongoing Paramount+ TV show, 343 has continued to bring more improvements to The Master Chief Collection, despite the game’s seasonal content ending last year. As of today, the new additions to the game have included a new game mode and added crossplay features.

After a tease just a few days back, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has now added FloodFight to the Halo 3: ODST section of the game. FloodFight is a variant of ODST’s Firefight game mode that sees players doing battle with the Flood, which is the enemy type that first appeared in Combat Evolved. To go along with FloodFight now being added to The Master Chief Collection, 343 has also made a number of extra improvements to the game mode to make it that much better in a general sense.

Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.



🔥 https://t.co/CSJuE0U4rD pic.twitter.com/PA7I2YGHN3 — Halo (@Halo) April 11, 2022

While this update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection does a whole lot else, the other big addition is that of crossplay for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. This means that players across Xbox and PC can now play both of these campaigns with one another, which is something that fans have been requesting for quite some time. 343 notes that all of the bugs with crossplay on Halo 3 and ODST might not be squashed just yet, though, which means that there could be some lingering problems.

If you’d like to download this new patch for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for yourself, it’s now available to download across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. And if you’re interested in seeing everything else that this update includes, you can read the full blog post detailing the patch right here.

Are you happy to see that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is still going to get supported with new updates like this in the future? And what do you specifically think about today’s new patch? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.