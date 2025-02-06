Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Vinyl Box Set Hits Amazon

Halo’s iconic original music from composers Martin O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori is being released as a complete vinyl set this April with 8 LPs included covering the first three Halo games (83 tracks from Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2 and Halo 3 in total). The set includes some fancy packaging, with each game’s soundtrack in a sleeve with artwork designed by Bungie’s former Lead Concept Artist Isaac Hannaford. The whole set will be wrapped in a box with with silver laminate wrap and a debossed Halo logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Amazon has the set on sale for $199.99, down from the original posted price of $210.00. You can also purchase the game soundtracks on vinyl individually here on Amazon. Note that IGN originally had the set for $170, but that’s already sold out, so if you’d like to grab your own, Amazon is your best bet. The vinyl set is going to release on April 11th 2025. Read below for a full and complete list of included tracks.

Halo: Combat Evolved (Original Soundtrack)

Opening Suite

Truth and Reconciliation Suite

Brothers In Arms

Enough Dead Heroes

Perilous Journey

A Walk in the Woods

Ambient Wonder

The Gun Pointed At the Head of the Universe

Trace Amounts

Under Cover of Night

What Once Was Lost

Lament for Pvt. Jenkins

Devils… Monsters…

Covenant Dance

Alien Corridors

Rock Anthem for Saving the World

The Maw

Drumrun

On a Pale Horse

Perchance to Dream

Library Suite

The Long Run

Suite Autumn

Shadows

Dust and Echoes

Halo

Halo 2 (Original Soundtrack)

Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix

Peril

Ghosts of Reach

Heretic, Hero

Flawed Legacy

Impend

Ancient Machine

In Amber Clad

The Last Spartan

Orbit of Glass

Heavy Price Paid

Earth City

High Charity

Remembrance

Prologue

Cairo Suite

Mombasa Suite

Unyielding

Mausoleum Suite

Unforgotten

Delta Halo Suite

Sacred Icon Suite

Reclaimer

High Charity Suite

Finale

Epilogue

Halo 3 (Original Soundtrack)

Luck

Released

Infiltrate

Honorable Intentions

Last of the Brave

Brutes

Out of Shadow

To Kill a Demon

This Is Our Land

This Is the Hour

Dread Intrusion

Follow Our Brothers

Farthest Outpost

Behold a Pale Horse

Edge Closer

Three Gates

Black Tower

One Final Effort

Keep What You Steal

Gravemind

No More Dead Heroes

Halo Reborn

Greatest Journey

Tribute

Roll Call

Wake Me Up When You Need Me

Legend

Choose Wisely

Movement

Never Forget

Finish the Fight

Want to stay up to date with all the latest video game news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on Gear Page!