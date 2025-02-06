Halo Original Trilogy Soundtrack Vinyl Box Set Hits Amazon

Halo’s iconic original music from composers Martin O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori is being released as a complete vinyl set this April with 8 LPs included covering the first three Halo games (83 tracks from Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2 and Halo 3 in total). The set includes some fancy packaging, with each game’s soundtrack in a sleeve with artwork designed by Bungie’s former Lead Concept Artist Isaac Hannaford. The whole set will be wrapped in a box with with silver laminate wrap and a debossed Halo logo.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Currently, Amazon has the set on sale for $199.99, down from the original posted price of $210.00. You can also purchase the game soundtracks on vinyl individually here on Amazon. Note that IGN originally had the set for $170, but that’s already sold out, so if you’d like to grab your own, Amazon is your best bet. The vinyl set is going to release on April 11th 2025. Read below for a full and complete list of included tracks.
Halo: Combat Evolved (Original Soundtrack)
- Opening Suite
- Truth and Reconciliation Suite
- Brothers In Arms
- Enough Dead Heroes
- Perilous Journey
- A Walk in the Woods
- Ambient Wonder
- The Gun Pointed At the Head of the Universe
- Trace Amounts
- Under Cover of Night
- What Once Was Lost
- Lament for Pvt. Jenkins
- Devils… Monsters…
- Covenant Dance
- Alien Corridors
- Rock Anthem for Saving the World
- The Maw
- Drumrun
- On a Pale Horse
- Perchance to Dream
- Library Suite
- The Long Run
- Suite Autumn
- Shadows
- Dust and Echoes
- Halo
Halo 2 (Original Soundtrack)
- Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix
- Peril
- Ghosts of Reach
- Heretic, Hero
- Flawed Legacy
- Impend
- Ancient Machine
- In Amber Clad
- The Last Spartan
- Orbit of Glass
- Heavy Price Paid
- Earth City
- High Charity
- Remembrance
- Prologue
- Cairo Suite
- Mombasa Suite
- Unyielding
- Mausoleum Suite
- Unforgotten
- Delta Halo Suite
- Sacred Icon Suite
- Reclaimer
- High Charity Suite
- Finale
- Epilogue
Halo 3 (Original Soundtrack)
- Luck
- Released
- Infiltrate
- Honorable Intentions
- Last of the Brave
- Brutes
- Out of Shadow
- To Kill a Demon
- This Is Our Land
- This Is the Hour
- Dread Intrusion
- Follow Our Brothers
- Farthest Outpost
- Behold a Pale Horse
- Edge Closer
- Three Gates
- Black Tower
- One Final Effort
- Keep What You Steal
- Gravemind
- No More Dead Heroes
- Halo Reborn
- Greatest Journey
- Tribute
- Roll Call
- Wake Me Up When You Need Me
- Legend
- Choose Wisely
- Movement
- Never Forget
- Finish the Fight
Want to stay up to date with all the latest video game news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on Gear Page!