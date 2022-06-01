Harry Potter Stars Reunite for Nintendo Switch Sports in New Photo

Two veterans of the Harry Potter film franchise recently reunited in an adorable way. Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton, who portrayed Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy, respectively, across all seven movies, recently joined forces for a Nintendo campaign. The pair united for some “friendly competition” of virtual sports, in celebration of the release of Nintendo Switch Sports. Based on a video posted to Lewis’ Instagram, which you can check out below, it appears as if Felton won the match.

Felton and Lewis have been among the Harry Potter cast members to reunite over the years, with each of them speaking rather candidly about the longstanding impact of the film franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, I’m endlessly proud and affectionate of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great,” Felton told Daily Mail. “I think we should come back and do the opposite, Rupert [Grint] should play Draco, I’ll play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can be Hagrid, it’s the perfect re-casting! It’ll be an interesting spin [on it]. But, seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie then I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be part of it.”

And with the idea of reboots and revivals only becoming more prevalent in pop culture, both Felton and Longbottom have addressed the possibility of new installments.

“I don’t think Jo [Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again,” Felton explained in the same interview. “My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius. Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

“I think that it would have actually served really well as a TV series. In the current era of right now, maybe not when it came out, but in the world of Game of Thrones and what HBO was doing, BBC America, all these kind of things — I think it actually would have translated really well,” Lewis previously said at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. “As we’ll probably see with the Lord of the Rings stuff on Amazon. There’s so much wealth in the story, in the universe, it would have been nice to see a lot more of the Wizarding World itself.”

What do you think of this mini Harry Potter reunion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!