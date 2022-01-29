Harry Potter Game Shutting Down Next Week

Ahead of the release of Hogwarts Legacy this year, the most recent Harry Potter game has shut down. More specifically, Niantic has reaffirmed that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022, which is this Monday, after announcing as much last year. There’s no word why it’s being shut down, but it’s presumably because the cost of operation outweighs the benefits of keeping the lights on. While Harry Potter: Wizards Unites was quite popular at launch, it certainly wasn’t able to retain this steam and momentum.

“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close at 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 31, 2022,” reads a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. “We sincerely thank all of our fans who have enjoyed the game.”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an augmented reality mobile game that is inspired by Pokemon Go and from the developers of Pokemon Go, Niantic, and WB Games San Francisco. A Harry Potter game, it released via Android and iOS mobile devices on June 21, 2019.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close at 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 31, 2022. We sincerely thank all of our fans who have enjoyed the game. pic.twitter.com/WFvMlNcgpl — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) January 28, 2022

As always, we will keep you updated. That said, it sounds like this is going to be the final word from Niantic about the shutdown. If it isn’t though, the story will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, as you would expect, most fans are sad to see the game go, while some are less sad and more angry that the game is shutting down only a few years after its release.

