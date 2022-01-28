PS4 and PS5 Players Surprised With Free PSN Gift

PS4 and PS5 players have been surprised with a special and seemingly limited-time free PSN gift to celebrate 2021, which wasn’t the biggest year for PlayStation in terms of releases, but was yet another memorable year of gaming. Unfortunately, the free gift isn’t a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game nor is it a special discount on PS Plus or PlayStation Now. Rather, PS4 and PS5 players can now — thanks to PlayStation Wrap Up for 2021 — download a collection of special new PSN avatars for free, no strings attached. As you would expect from a gift celebrating PlayStation’s 2021, it features iconic PlayStation characters, including characters from games that were released in 2021, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In the past, these freebies have been limited-time offers, eventually expiring. How it works this time, we don’t know. That said, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so make sure you have access to these PSN avatars just in case their availability is only a limited-time offer.

In 2021, PlayStation had an appreciable year, but far from its best. Software-wise, it dotted the year with PS5 exclusives like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. That said, much of this was undermined by the challenge of buying a PS5, which continues to be difficult to purchase.

